Space Jam 2 title and logo officially revealed

The sequel to the 1996 classic Space Jam finally has a title. Taking to Instagram, the film's star LeBron James shared a video showing off his new hat, which featured the title Space Jam: A New Legacy.
The long-awaited sequel, starring NBA star LeBron James and coming 25 years after the original, is rumoured to host a star-studded cast of NBA and WNBA players. This was according to a tweet from NBA Insider’s Shams Charania back in June 2019. Confirmed cast members, however, include The Avengers’ Don Cheadle and Star Trek Discovery’s Sonequa Martin-Green.
The original film centered around Michael Jordan, whom the Looney Tunes were trying to coax out of retirement to play an epic basketball game against the Monstars, a team of aliens who stole the abilities of some of the NBA’s biggest stars.
The movie, which melded together live-action and 2D animation, also starred Bill Murray, Wayne Knight, Theresa Randle, and a whole host of basketball player cameos. However, director Joe Pytka has warned against a sequel. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Pytka said, “Don't do it. It's doomed. Michael Jordan was the biggest star on the planet." Yikes.
In any case, Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to hit cinemas July 2021. Directed by Malcolm D. Lee and produced by Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler, expect more animated hijinks and some epic slam dunks.
