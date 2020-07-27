Justice League producer details new Snyder Cut scene involving Wonder Woman and Lois Lane

The Justice League Snyder Cut news just keeps on coming. On the back of black suit Superman showing up, courtesy of Zack Snyder, producer Deborah Snyder has revealed another key moment that will be included in the HBO Max re-release of Justice League.

“It's a scene where Diana visits Lois after Clark's death,” Deborah Snyder outlined during her Justice-Con panel.

While no footage was shared, we do know where it roughly sits in the Snyder Cut, with the fallout from the Man of Steel’s death in Batman v Superman still being keenly felt during the first act: “[Lois has] been… not going out and it's just very supportive scene because even though she's lost her house, she's coming there not to ask for help, but to help Lois.”

The Snyder Cut, once a twinkle in the eyes of fans, is now becoming a reality – and the overhaul seems far greater than we could have anticipated, even including a rare scene between Gal Gadot’s Diana and Lois Lane (Amy Adams).

With two deleted scenes already confirmed – and a third teased in the first Snyder Cut teaser released last month – it appears this is going to be wholly Zack Snyder’s vision, instead of a patchwork involving director Joss Whedon’s cut from 2017.

That’s something he doubled down on during Justice-Con, saying, "I would destroy the movie. I would set it on fire before I use a single frame that I did not photograph… I would literally blow that fucking thing up.”

