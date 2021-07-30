Snowpiercer series renewed for season 4 before season 3 even airs

Snowpiercer has been renewed for season 4, another early renewal for the post-apocalyptic series. This is the earliest renewal yet for the show, though, as season 3 has only just wrapped filming – series star Daveed Diggs made the announcement from set.

The series, based on Bong Joon-ho's 2013 movie of the same name and the 1982 French graphic novel Le Transperceneige, follows the inhabitants of a perpetually moving train that houses all that remains of humanity after an apocalyptic event renders the Earth uninhabitable. The train, which consists of 1,001 carriages, is separated by class and a strictly enforced social hierarchy. Alongside Diggs, it stars Jennifer Connelly, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, and Mickey Sumner.

Season 1 first aired in May 2020, with season 2 following in January 2021. The most recent installment of the show saw the introduction of Bean's character Mr. Wilfred, the eccentric billionaire who designed and built the Snowpiercer. The passengers of the mega-train realized that theirs was not the only one out there – another vehicle, Big Alice, had Wilfred aboard. Left for dead by the train's hospitality chief Melanie Cavill (Connelly) before the Snowpiercer's never-ending journey began, Wilfred has been keen to take back what he believes is rightfully his.

The last season ended with Layton (Diggs) and Ruth (Wright) being banished to Big Alice – however, they managed to make their way back to the Snowpiercer, and Layton is now in charge of a 10-carriage "pirate train". He and his allies are now on the hunt for Melanie, who is missing, and a place to attempt to rebuild civilization. No small task, then. Meanwhile, back on the Snowpiercer, Wilton is consolidating his power. New additions to the cast for season 3 include Archie Panjabi and Chelsea Harris as Asha and Sykes, while Mike O'Malley, who plays Sam Roche, is now a series regular.