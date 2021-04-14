The Sims 4 Vampires guide, tips, and tricks to make the most of your eternal life

This Sims 4 Vampire guide will help you become a creature of the night. Turning your sim into a vampire, how to level up vampire powers, Sims 4 vampire cheats and more - if you're just not sure you're living your bloodsucker life to the absolute max, we're here to help you get the best out of the afterlife in The Sims 4. Because if you're going to cheat death and defy the laws of nature, you might as well do it right.

How to become a vampire in The Sims 4

The Sims 4 Vampires game pack actually lets you start a sim as a vampire in the Create-A-Sim menu, skipping the whole awkward biting and transformation bit.

If you want to turn an existing sim into a vampire, you'll need to befriend a local bloodsucker. Keep an eye out for any particularly goth-looking sims that stop by to say hello, or visit the social areas of The Sims 4 Vampires game pack location Forgotten Hollow and stalk anyone who looks promising. Once you've found a vampire, you'll need to keep chatting until you get to a friendly level of conversation, and then you should see the "Ask to Turn" option Once this happens, prepare yourself for the transformation.

(Image credit: EA)

Transforming into a vampire in The Sims 4

Turning into your best vampire self isn't an instant process. The first sign is the Strangely Hungry moodlet, and for about 12 hours your sims food meter will drop way faster than normal. The next stage will see your sim get the self-explanatory Disgusted by Food moodlet, and in another 12 hours, the Appetite Lost moodlet takes its place. After that, congratulations! You're a vampire and get a Thirsty moodlet.

Food for a vampire in The Sims 4

Thirst is the new hunger for vampires in The Sims 4, and you now need plasma. You'll need to either feed on other sims or get your plasma from plasma fruit or plasma packs. If you don't your sim will go rogue and attack the nearest sim. This can be understandably disastrous for relationships, consent is everything people!

(Image credit: EA)

The Sims 4 vampire powers and ranks

Once you're a fully-fledged vampire you'll get a whole new perk tree to chew your way through, and there are five ranks of vamping to aspire to.

Rank 1 - Vampire Fledgling

Rank 2 - Minor Vampire

Rank 3 - Prime Vampire

Rank 4 - Master Vampire.

Rank 5 - Grand Master Vampire

Each rank you get to will give you new powers like immunity to garlic, the ability to turn other sims into vampires, supernatural abilities, and a mist form.

To move up the ranks you'll need to fight other vampires, research vampiric lore (using special books or, you know, a laptop), ask more experienced vampires to mentor you, make use of your vampire powers, and, of course, guzzle plenty of plasma.

(Image credit: EA)

Vampire energy in the Sims 4

Your vamp sim needs energy to use their vampire powers and will extend the amount of time they can spend in the daylight. To reup on your energy feed, sleep (in a coffin or a bed) or choose the Dark Mediation option.

Vampire weaknesses in The Sims 4

If you remember nothing else from this guide, know that your vampire is weak to sunlight. Hanging out trying to get a tan can kill you, especially if your vampire energy is running low from not feeding or using your vampire powers.

(Image credit: EA)

The Sims 4 vampire cheats

Here's how to use cheats to make your vampire experience just a little bit easier. To use any of the below, you'll first need to open the cheat box by holding Ctrl and Shift, then pressing c on PC or holding command and shift, then pressing c on Mac.

Then type "testingcheats true" and hit enter.

Instant vampire - traits.equip_trait trait_OccultVampire

Stop being a vampire - traits.remove_trait trait_OccultVampire

Skip all the hard work and become an instant Grand Master Vampire - stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP 1486

