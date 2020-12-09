Silence of the Lambs sequel series releases first sneak peek

Clarice, the TV series that will act as a sequel to Silence of the Lambs, has its first teaser, giving us a 47-second sneak peek of the upcoming show.

Rebecca Breeds plays FBI agent Clarice Starling, the character made famous by Jodie Foster in the original 1991 movie. The psychological horror film, directed by Jonathan Demme, also starred Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lecter, a cannibalistic psychiatrist who Clarice must turn to for help in order to catch the serial killer known as Buffalo Bill. It won five Academy Awards, so it’s a tough act to follow. The CBS series is set one year after the events of Silence of the Lambs, although the teaser doesn’t give much away.

You may have seen Breeds on TV before – she previously had a main role as Ruby Buckton in Australian soap opera Home and Away, as well as recurring roles in Pretty Little Liars and The Originals in the mid-’10s. The series also stars Michael Cudlitz ( The Walking Dead ), Lucca de Oliveira (The Punisher), Kal Penn (Designated Survivor), Nick Sandow (Orange is the New Black), Devyn Tyler ( Fear the Walking Dead ), and Marnee Carpenter (Good Girls).

Frequent collaborators Jenny Lumet and Alex Kurtzman, whose recent work includes Star Trek: Discovery , created the series. Their Star Trek colleague Heather Kadin and Grey’s Anatomy’s Elizabeth Klaviter are on board as executive producers.