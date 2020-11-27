Save 32% and get the excellent Astro A50 headset for its lowest ever UK price right now

You've been gaming wrong this whole time. Audio has never been more important to the gaming experience than right now – you can thank Sony and their emphasis on 3D audio with the PS5 – and now's never been a better time to invest in a killer gaming headset. If you've got the money to invest in good sound and elevate your gaming to the next level, this one is for you: the Astro A50 is currently on sale for £199.99 - that's a third off its normal price of nearly 300 quid.

This really is one of the best gaming headsets and one of the best Black Friday gaming headset deals out there.

Why spend so much on a headset? Well, GamesRadar+ awarded this particular headset five-stars, and for good reason. Our reviewer raved about the build quality, the powerful sound, and wireless capabilities, lasting 15 hours from one charge from its aesthetically pleasing charging station. Thanks to being Astro, it comes with the Astor Command Centre, which allows for fine-tuning of the sound. There's no word on whether this supports 3D audio yet, though the Astro A50 will work seamlessly with the PS5 straight out of the box. One of the best, an absolutely belter, and for much less today.

As with other Black Friday deals, it's thanks to the sales season for bringing this five-star headset down to it's lowest ever price in the UK. It's always been a headset and brand to save up for, and now is the time to strike.

Astro A50 wireless gaming headset | £292.95 £199.99 on Amazon UK

Take your gaming setup to the next level with this exquisite headset from Astro. It's wireless, got great audio, and fully compatible with PS5, PC, and PS4 so will have you well covered.View Deal

