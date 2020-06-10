San Diego Comic-Con at Home brings you the virtual con experience for free next month

San Diego Comic-Con at Home will be free for all, with panels, presentations, and more all set for the 2020 show's previous dates .

The first details for the event arrived via Collider , one month after plans for Comic-Con at Home were first revealed . According to the announcement, Comic-Con at Home will run from July 22 through 26, and all of the events will be free to (virtually) attend. That includes the usual assortment of panels, so there's no need to line up hours and hours to get into the biggest presentations at Hall H.

Comic-Con at Home will also include gaming activities, a masquerade, and - of course - merch: keep your eyes out for an online exhibit hall full of sellers offering promotional prices and limited-edition items.

“For the first time in our 50-year history, we are happy to welcome virtually anyone from around the globe," SDCC spokesperson David Glanzer told Collider. "Though stay-at-home conditions make this a very difficult time, we see this as an opportunity to spread some joy and strengthen our sense of community.”

To be fair, one of the things that usually makes Comic-Con a big deal is the exclusives: stuff that you can only see if you can attend the event in person, like early looks at new trailers the rest of the world won't get to watch for months (except in crappy off-screen recordings if somebody sneaks their phone in). We'll have to wait and see whether Comic-Con throws these announcements open for all, or if it just goes a little lower key with the trailer-packed panels this year.

Either way, it sounds like a good reason to keep staying inside and scrolling the internet.