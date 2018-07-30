Rockstar and Solomun debut new music video shot in Grand Theft Auto 5

The recent GTA Online update After Hours brought nightclubs and real world music stars to to Los Santos, and now the city is the backdrop for a new music video from Bosnian DJ and music producer Solomun.

The musician and his label worked closely with Rockstar to shoot the video entirely in Grand Theft Auto 5, with the game studio contributing "custom motion capture and animation" to bring the narrative to life.

"Since last year [we're] talking, meeting and laughing with very strange but creative people who run a very successful computer game, called GTA," says Solomun on Facebook.

"We always had a very special video idea for the 100th release of Diynamic, which reflects the odd title: 'Customer Is King'. And so it all came together that we could share this music video idea with the most amazing partner you can imagine: Rockstar Games.

"What more can you dream of? And what serendipity: After months of inspiring talks and actions we now find in their latest game update a nightclub where I alongside other colleagues are performing. Truly amazing! This is the first music video that Rockstar Games ever did and I feel blessed and honored to present it to you guys now."

Solomun will also appear on a new GTA Online radio station, LS-UR, from July 31, along with other After Hours stars like Tale Of Us, Dixon and The Black Madonna.