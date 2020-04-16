Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Martin Scorsese offer walk-on role in new movie (if you donate to charity)

Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Martin Scorsese are giving fans the chance to score a small role in their upcoming movie, Killers of the Flower Moon. The filmmakers are asking for donations to various food-donation charities in return for an entry in a contest whose winner will spend a day on set and receive acting tips from Scorsese himself.

The effort was coordinated as a result of the 'All In Challenge,' which has big names in entertainment offer up experiences to fans in return for their contributions to different charity organizations. Stars are challenged to set up entry rules and prizes and call on others to find ways to give back to the most vulnerable communities with incentives for their fans to contribute.

Those wishing for a chance to be directed by Scorsese and work alongside DiCaprio and De Niro will need to donate at least $10, 100% of which will go toward Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry. The more you donate, the better your chances of winning; $10 equals 10 entries, $25 is 25 entries, and so on. The maximum amount of entries each contestant is allowed is 200, after which any remaining proceeds are 100% charitable and don't further your chances of winning.

Winners not only get a walk-on role in the upcoming Scorsese film, but also lunch with DiCaprio, airfare and hotel accommodations for two nights, and a ticket to the movie's premiere.

DiCaprio handed off the challenge to Ellen DeGeneres, who accepted and pledged $1 million to charity. DeGeneres also set up her own contest to give donors the chance to co-host an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

If you're more into watching movies than making them, check out our round-up of every movie released early due to coronavirus (although we always recommend donating to charity when you can).