Rick and Morty season 5 release schedule: when is episode 1 released?

Now this is schwifty. The Rick and Morty season 5 release schedule is finally here.

Rick and Morty fans will know all too well about interruptions and bumps in the road when it comes to watching their favorite show week after week. The fourth season was split into two and left a diehard community waiting several months for a new batch of episodes.

We’re hoping for no such drama this time. Below, we’ll run through not only the Rick and Morty season 5, episode 1 release date but also what time you can watch it. That’s especially important for those in the UK as you’ll be dodging spoilers for almost 24 hours before you can clap eyes – hopefully not Eye Holes – on the Rick and Morty season 5 premiere. We’ll even look further afield so you can plan out your Rick and Morty season 5 viewing habits well in advance, whether you want to wait to binge episodes or want them fresh every Sunday.

(Image credit: Adult Swim)

In the US, the Rick and Morty season 5, episode 1 release date is set for Sunday, June 20 on Adult Swim at 11pm Eastern (8pm Pacific).

Over in the UK, you need to head over to E4 (Freeview channel 13) at 10pm BST on Monday, June 21 for the season 5 premiere.

Rick and Morty season 5 release schedule

(Image credit: Adult Swim)

While we don’t have official confirmation, it is expected that Rick and Morty season 5 will air every Sunday over 10 weeks. However, the Rick and Morty season 5 release schedule has only been set for the first three episodes, which you can see below.

Rick and Morty season 5, episode 1 ("Mort Dinner Rick Andre") – Sunday, June 20

Rick and Morty season 5, episode 2 ("Mortyplicity") – Sunday, June 27

Rick and Morty season 5, episode 3 ("A Rickconvenient Mort") – Sunday, July 4

We’ll update this page as soon as we know more about whether the full season will air across June, July, and August or whether it’s going to pull a season four and be split into two halves of five episodes. Here’s hoping it’s the former.

