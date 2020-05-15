Respawn isn't working on the Titanfall franchise at the moment, but hasn't ruled out a sequel just yet

Titanfall 3 isn't happening anytime soon, says Respawn, but assures fans that the franchise is "always there" to return to in the future.

In a new interview with IGN celebrating the studio's 10th anniversary, Respawn co-founder Vince Zampella confirmed "there’s nothing currently in development" in its first-person shooter series, despite EA's previous comments last year that a new Titanfall title "with a twist" was on the way.

"At some point, I would personally like to see some kind of resurrection there," said Zampella, promising fans that "We’ll see if I can make that happen."

One of the biggest games right now, of course, is technically a Titanfall game, with Respawn's free to play battle royale Apex Legends set in the same universe as its world of robots and super soldiers.

Just recently, Respawn teased that Apex Legends season 5, which launched earlier this week, would contain a special treat for Titanfall fans, suggesting that the studio plans to continue advancing the story of its debut franchise through its live service support, with the game also rumoured to be launching on PS5 and Xbox Series X in the near future.

We'll be sure to keep you updated if and when we hear anything more on GamesRadar, especially with EA Play scheduled for next month, so stay tuned.

