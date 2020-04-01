Apex Legends season 5 will have a "pleasant surprise" for Titanfall fans

Apex Legends developer Respawn is teasing Titanfall-related content for the next season of the battle royale shooter.

As spotted by one Reddit user, Respawn slipped a short tease into a recent interview with Game Informer magazine . One developer, whose name I can't parse from the initials shown in the photo of the magazine, said:

"We're always bringing in stuff from the Titanfall universe. We built an awesome world in Titanfall 1 and 2 and wanted to make sure we're bringing that forward. I will say this: there could potentially be a pleasant surprise for Titanfall fans in season five."

Apex Legends has integrated Titanfall into seasons and updates before, most commonly through returning weapons, but it sounds like Respawn may have something slightly grander in mind for next season. I wouldn't hold out for full-fledged Titans to fall from the sky, but at the same time, I wouldn't be surprised if we see at least one more fan-favorite firearm. Many Titanfall fans have jokingly latched onto the potential return of the Smart Pistol, which essentially never misses thanks to automatic lock-on, and that would certainly be something to see inside Apex's sandbox.

Apex Legends season five is expected to kick off in late spring or early summer, so assuming the ongoing coronavirus doesn't derail it too, we should learn more about this Titanfall tease soon enough.