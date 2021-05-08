Resident Evil Village Maestros Collection code guide

The Resident Evil Village Maestros Collection code is sneaky FU to a prize that already takes a few steps to get near. Worse, the aestros Collection is one of those treasure chests you can see for ages before you can ever get near it. So, to save you some hassle and time exploring every bare inch of the surrounding village trying to reach it, here's what you need to do.

First of all you'll need to have played through a certain amount of Resident Evil Village, completed House Beneviento and picked up the Luthier's key at 1, on this map:

(Image credit: Capcom)

If you haven't done that yet there's no point trying to get the Resident Evil Village Maestros Collection yet. When you have the key head to the Luthier's House at 2 on the map.

Once inside you'll notice a combination lock on a cabinet and an obvious number on the table nearby. This is a decoy and put there to annoy you.

The Resident Evil Village Maestros Collection code

(Image credit: Capcom)

Near the decoy number you'll find a note that says "I'll never forget her fifth birthday. Head back into the other room where you'll see a calendar with some numbers ringed around a date, that is also a decoy, and instead look for the poster in the picture up there. The Resident Evil Village Maestros Collection code is 270917, so pop that in the lock and you'll get the F2 high capacity mag for you troubles.

