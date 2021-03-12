Resident Evil Netflix animated series casts Resident Evil 2 Remake's Claire and Leon actors

Netflix has revealed that its upcoming animated series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is bringing back the actors who portrayed Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield in 2019's Resident Evil 2 Remake. We've also got a new poster for the series that features Leon and Clair in front of an eerie backdrop of zombies approaching the White House in Washington, DC, which is "a major site" of the series.

"Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is bringing back the RE2 remake's Nick Apostolides as Leon Kennedy and Stephanie Panisello as Claire Redfield," reads a tweet from the official Netflix Twitter account.

Netflix also gave a much more detailed synopsis of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. The story takes place in 2006, just a few years after the events of Resident Evil 4, and involves Leon Kennedy taking a job investigating a breach of confidential information at the White House. Naturally, things soon take a turn for the undead and eventually Leon and Claire's paths intertwine. Here's the full synopsis straight from Netflix's press release:

"In 2006, there were traces of improper access to secret Presidential files found in the White House’s network. American federal agent Leon S. Kennedy is among the group invited to the White House to investigate this incident, but when the lights suddenly go out, Leon and the SWAT team are forced to take down a horde of mysterious zombies.

Meanwhile, TerraSave staff member Claire Redfield encounters a mysterious image drawn by a youth in a country she visited, while providing support to refugees. Haunted by this drawing, which appears to be a victim of viral infection, Claire starts her own investigation.

The next morning, Claire visits the White House to request the construction of a welfare facility. There, she has a chance reunion with Leon and uses the opportunity to show him the boy’s drawing. Leon seems to realize some sort of connection between the zombie outbreak at the White House and the strange drawing, but he tells Claire that there is no relation and leaves. In time, these two zombie outbreaks in distant countries lead to events that shake the nation to its very core."

Netflix hasn't revealed a release date for Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness just yet, but we know it's coming sometime this year. This is of course in addition to the live-action Resident Evil series Netflix revealed back in August.

