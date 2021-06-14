Razer unleashes a brand new 14-inch gaming laptop at E3 - and you can order one now

Razer has just revealed its newest laptop model as part of its E3 announcement. The Razer Blade 14 is out now and marks the first ever appearance of AMD components in a Razer laptop.

With the hardware behemoth known to stick to Nvidia and Intel configurations, almost religiously, this is an eyebrow-raiser, but also a move that's in line with some recent shifts in player loyalties and purchasing habits.

The Razer Blade 14 comes with an AMD Processor, the Ryzen 9 5900HX, and, as a result, will offer some of the best and fastest gaming performance you can get in portable powerhouses of 2021.

Complementing that AMD Ryzen CPU will be RTX 30-series graphics cards up to the 3080, the usual solid SSD and RAM offerings, and also some tasty screen offerings.

Leading the way in terms of display is a Quad HD (1440p) 165Hz display that's squeezed into the smaller, 14-inch laptop chassis. You can also get a Full HD (1080p) screen that has a 144Hz refresh, and both will be IPS-grade. The 1080p screen will be 100% SRGB, while the 1440p panel is set to be 100% DCI-P3 and will feature AMD FreeSync by default. As a result, the Razer Blade 14 will quickly become one of the top-end RTX 3080 laptops.

The Blade 14 will retain Razer laptops' reputation for being super thin and light, coming in at only 0.66” x 8.66” x 12.59” in HDW dimensions, making it the smallest 14-incher on the market. Chock full of ports for wide connectivity, THX Spatial Audio, and the classic punchy keyboard (complete with RGB, naturally), this has all the makings of a fine notebook, let alone a gaming-first one.

Given the way Razer laptops hold their positions on the internet's best gaming laptop lists, and the popularity and success of AMD components, this is likely to be a winning combination and we can't wait to get our hands on one to try it out.

The Razer Blade 14 starts at GBP £1799.99 / USD $1799.99 / EUR €1,999.99 MSRP and is available now at Razer.com, and with select retail partners.

Upgrades and accessories

Also announced were a couple of accessories and peripherals to bolster Razer's 2021 release list. There's a new charging unit to complement your laptop that offers two USB-C and two USB-A ports for on-the-go power for any device.

Elsewhere, the excellent Razer Raptor monitor has had a refresh to make a new charge on best gaming monitor lists across the internet. This newer version of the monitor sees the panel's refresh rate get bumped up to a neat 165Hz and a 1ms response time is present too.

And rounding off with some slightly 'smaller' announcements, the BlackShark V2 Pro headset - one of the best PC headsets for gaming, and a favourite here at GamesRadar - is getting a special Rainbow Six edition called the 'R6 Edition' which looks very cool. Meanwhile, the Razer Opus line is increasing to include the Opus X, offering another effort to muscle into the best headphones market.

