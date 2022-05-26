Goodfellas star Ray Liotta dies at 67

Ray Liotta, perhaps best known for portraying Lucchese crime family mobster Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas, has died at age 67.

According to Deadline (opens in new tab), the actor passed away in his sleep in the Dominican Republic where he was partway through filming John Barr's Dangerous Waters, a thriller about a sailing holiday gone wrong, with Eric Dane, Saffron Burrows, and Odeya Rush.

Liotta recently starred in Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, No Sudden Move, and Marriage Story, the latter of which earned him an Independent Spirit Robert Altman Awardard. He had just completed filming Cocaine Bear, an upcoming Keri Russell-led thriller based on a true story directed by Elizabeth Banks, and was set to begin filming The Substance with Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley. Liotta also had a main role as Gordon Evans on Hanna, Amazon Prime's action-drama based on the 2011 film of the same name.

