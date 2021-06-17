Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart patch notes improve performance stability

A new Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart patch improves the general stability of the entire game.

Over on the official Insomniac website earlier today, a new set of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart patch notes were published. The set of improvements themselves aren't particularly long, but leads with "improved general game stability," so you should see fewer dropped frames now and then and other additions in Insomniac's new game.

We just released version 1.001.003 for #RatchetPS5 that improves general game stability and addresses some known issues. You can read the release notes on our Knowledge Base. https://t.co/flQfV2MuiIJune 17, 2021 See more

Additionally, there's also a fix for the 120Hz setting when using performance modes. Prior to this new update, the 'Enable 120Hz mode' would be automatically selected when using Rift Apart's performance mode, but this has now been disabled thanks to the new update. Comments from players over the past week suggested that this automatic option was actually causing technical difficulties for some.

Elsewhere in the new patch for Rift Apart, there's some minor bug fixes. For one, you'll no longer get stuck if a new weapon video fails to play for any reason, and an issue has also been fixed which saw Rivet being spawned into the game without a wrench. Finally, there's a fix for an issue where Rivet could get stuck after collecting Zurpstones, as well as a fix where the player character could become stuck during the Phantom chase sequence.

Overall though, this patch for Insomniac's game targets some pretty minor issues because, well, there really were very few issues to begin with. The game runs absolutely immaculately on the PS5, with stable 60 frames per second throughout, and absolutely eye-popping details should you whack the display up to outputting 4K visuals.

In fact, Rift Apart can even maintain a stable 60FPS with ray tracing enabled. As demoed by developer Insomniac prior to the game launching last week, Ratchet and Clank's new adventure doesn't sacrifice any visual fidelities for frames in the slightest, and the end result is something that looks truly special. For what we made of the latest entry in the beloved saga, head over to our Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart review.

