Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart CraiggerBears location guide

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart CraiggerBears are the most elusive collectible in the game. They're not mentioned anywhere in the collectibles menu, they don't show up on the map if you've missed one, and there's seemingly no reward for getting them all in Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart – other than the UnBEARably Awesome trophy, which you'll need if you want to get that platinum. Luckily for you though, we've found all of the Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart CraiggerBears and can tell you exactly where to find them for UnBEARably Awesome right here. Note that there is one CraiggerBear per planet, making nine in total.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart Corson V CraiggerBears

(Image credit: Sony)

The first CraiggerBear you can grab is on Corson V, the planet where Rift Apart starts opening up. When you head down the stairs towards the nightclub in search of Phantom, rather than taking a right at the security door you can't get through, go left instead. The CraiggerBear is on the market stall by the rotund red robot.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart Sargasso CraiggerBears

(Image credit: Sony)

On Sargasso, you can find a CraiggerBear inside Rivet's hideout. You first enter here as part of the story but then get whisked away, so return once you can freely explore again and you'll find the CraiggerBear sat on the blue sofa.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart Scarstu Debris Field CraiggerBears

(Image credit: Sony)

The next of the Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart CraiggerBears can be found on Scarstu Debris Field and is the hardest one of the lot to miss. Head into Zurkie's Bar but before you enter the main bar area, next to the citizen welcoming you to Zurkie's, is a CraiggerBear sat on a box.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart Savali CraiggerBears

(Image credit: Sony)

You can't grab the Savali CraiggerBear until you tackle the Great Rock Temple in the southern part of the map, which is the one with the timed obstacle course. After you've completed the very first stretch, before you go through the next gate, explore the platform you're on. You'll find this CraiggerBear in the back corner.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart Blizar Prime CraiggerBears

(Image credit: Sony)

The Blizar Prime CraiggerBear comes near the start of the planet, after you meet the Mysterious Stranger then cross the magnetic platforms. Hit the crystal in the next room and the CraiggerBear is sat on some junk, close to the railing.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart Torren IV CraiggerBears

(Image credit: Sony)

You'll find the Torren IV CraiggerBear when you swing across the gap to the small village and the Vullards are shying away from you. Look on the right-hand side of the path, opposite the Ms Zurkon, and you'll see the CraiggerBear sat in front of a TV.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart Cordelion CraiggerBears

(Image credit: Sony)

Like Blizar Prime, Cordelion is another planet that utilises crystals to alternate between dimensions. On the surface of the planet before you descend down the elevator in the centre, look to the mound of snow by the left of the ramp to see the CraiggerBear sticking out of the top.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart Ardolis CraiggerBears

(Image credit: Sony)

The Ardolis CraiggerBear takes a while to get to, but isn't too far out of the way. When you complete the Pirate Trials, you'll swing across the water to a room with a doorway to another elevator. Don't get in the elevator though; the CraiggerBear is sat next to a treasure chest at the back.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart Viceron CraiggerBears

(Image credit: Sony)

Last but not least, the Viceron CraiggerBear. Right after you rescue Clank and save Captain Quantum and co. from their cell, enemies will ambush you. Kill them then enter the cell your allies were contained in. There's some raritanium on your left, but in the very middle is the final CraiggerBear on the bench.

Congratulations! That's all nine Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart CraiggerBears for the UnBEARably Awesome trophy and you're one step closer to earning the platinum.