Quentin Tarantino says Star Trek could be the last movie he ever directs

Quentin Tarantino, who is loosely attached to an upcoming Star Trek movie, may be boldly going where he hasn’t dared go before – into retirement. The director, who has been open about not wanting to direct more than 10 movies, says that Star Trek could very well be his last flick. However, in typical Tarantino twisty fashion, he’s already searching for a way out after painting himself into a corner.

During an interview with CinemaBlend, the director candidly revealed he’s sticking to his guns – we think. “If I was going to do Star Trek, I should commit to it. It's my last movie. There should be nothing left-handed about it,” he said, before backtracking somewhat, “I don't know if I'm going to do that, but that might happen.”

Whispers and discussions about Tarantino coming in to direct his first franchise movie have been ongoing for some time. Deadline previously reported that Tarantino pitched an idea to Paramount, though that was over 18 months ago. At this point, it seems just as likely to fall by the wayside as it is for the studio and Tarantino to work together to make it.

Tarantino’s ninth movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is out on July 26. If the director stays true to his word, his next production behind the camera will then mark the time for him to bow out. With a career that’s seen him produce truly genre-defining greats, such as Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs, it’s perhaps understandable that he’s already looking for a loophole.

“I guess I do have a loophole, [if] the idea was to throw a loophole into it,” he said. “Which would be [to go], ‘Uhhh, I guess Star Trek doesn't count. I can do Star Trek … but naturally I would end on an original.’” Tarantino then added: “But the idea of doing 10 isn't to come up with a loophole.”

Trust Tarantino to keep us guessing until the very end. Star Trek may or may not be his tenth (and final) movie – but he’s still appears dead-set on calling it a day after a decade of directorial efforts.

