PS5 restock update tracker: latest info from Walmart, Amazon and more

It's been one of the best weeks in quite some time for PS5 restocks. Target had some yesterday morning and both Amazon and GameStop the day before. With so many stores getting a PS5 resupply this week, one store remains as an obvious holdout. So it's all eyes on Walmart today folks, maybe around its old favorite 3pm ET (ish) slot.

The climate in the world of PS5 restocks and prices is improving as we've even seen eBay prices come down (still too high though) as it would seem scalpers aren't making quite the fortune they expected from their overstocked, bot-raided hoard. This is good news for the rest of us as it means fresh PS5 restocks are more likely to be left to humans rather than the resellers.

Walmart did have a PS5 restock last week, so it's got some reliable recent form and we'd be very surprised if something didn't happen today. Best Buy was a big surprise on Monday as it usually waits until Thursday or Friday afternoon for its PS5 restock. could it go again?

We're making a habit several times a day of checking Amazon for a PS5 restock as yesterday's surprise drop could be a sign of it joining the fray more often. We think it's gearing up to something huge in a Prime Day PS5 deals kind of way too.

PS5 $499 - check at Amazon

This is the most popular version of the PS5 as it comes with a disc drive, allowing you to play disc-based games and enjoy the world of 4K blu-rays too.

PS5 Digital Edition $399 - check at Amazon

Cheaper by $100, but at the cost of not being able to play disc-based games or other media. You'll have to buy games direct from the online PSN store. We often find prices tend to be much higher here so that $100 saving is soon consumed. If you're happy with a digital-only future though, this is the one for you. Both consoles come with 825GB of storage.

We're actively checking these stores throughout the day and we've noted when the PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition restocks were last seen there. No matter the last seen date though, it's always worth double-checking yourself as it's got to be your lucky day sooner or later and you won't find PS5 stock PS5 by simply staring at this page. Remember though, don't overpay on the MSRP. The PS5 is $499 and the Digital Edition $399 - make sure you're getting extras if you pay more.

If you strike it lucky on your quest for a PS5 restock today, take a moment and enjoy the fact that the hard part is done. And while you wait for your PS5 to be delivered, have you considered enhancing your setup?

We have some guides you might find useful such as the best PS5 headset for the most immersive audio experience you can get for both single and multiplayer gaming. If you really want to take advantage of 120Hz speeds, VRR, and all the other next-gen bells and whistles you might want to look at our recommendations for the best TV for PS5 too.

If you're bringing over a load of PS4 games or brand new/upcoming PS5 games then our roundups of the best PS5 external hard drives or PS5 SSD picks are worth a look, but not a priority if you're only just getting the console in all honesty.