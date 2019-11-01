PS5 launch games: Here's our first teaser of what to expect from Sony

We're still pretty far out from Sony announcing the official lineup of PS5 launch games, but the company's chief financial officer is pretty sure you'll like what you can play on PS5 . At the company's most recent conference call with investors, CFO Hiroki Totoki briefly commented on the company's work on the next-gen console, saying both first-party and third-party studios are working on games that will satisfy fans.

"Development of the PS5 is progressing according to plan and we believe development of game titles by our software development partners is progressing smoothly," Totoki said in his prepared remarks . "We anticipate providing the highly-engaging gameplay experiences that both current users of the PS4 and potential new users have come to expect."

That isn't much to go on, but it's always good to hear a bit more about what Sony has planned for PS5. Sony recently confirmed that PS5 Holiday 2020 release date, and since we just entered the extended marathon of festive cheer and Black Friday game deals that is Holiday 2019, that puts its arrival at roughly one year away. The company hasn't officially confirmed any PS5 launch games of its own, but we can at least make a few safe bets.

Ubisoft has confirmed that Watch Dogs: Legion , Rainbow Six Quarantine , and Gods & Monsters will all come out for both current-gen and next-gen systems. Since all three were originally scheduled to arrive by March 2020 before being delayed into Ubisoft's next financial year , it's a good bet that the PS5 version of each will be ready to go as soon as the console is available.

It's a bit trickier to say for first-party games. Sony is saying that PS5 will be backwards compatible with PS4 games, so does that mean we won't see remastered releases for late-era PS4 games like The Last of Us 2 , Ghost of Tsushima , or even Death Stranding ? Hopefully we won't have to wait much longer before we start getting our first official updates on PS5 launch games from Sony.