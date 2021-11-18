PS5 games and PS Plus discounted for Black Friday on Amazon Australia

Buying a PS5 in Australia is as tough as anywhere else in the world, but if you're lucky enough to have one already, Black Friday 2021 is already delivering the goods. Amazon Australia just discounted pretty much all first-party PS5 games, and there are discounts on PS Plus subscriptions and DualSense controllers too.

The highlights are easily Demon's Souls for AU$49, which is a whopping discount of AU$75.95 off the usual price. But if From Software RPGs are too dank and dreary for you, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a good alternative. That's going for AU$59, which is the cheapest it has been since launch with a monstrous AU$65.95 discount.

Here's the full list of games:

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart | AU$124.95 AU$59

Demon's Souls | AU$124.95 AU$49

Sackboy A Big Adventure | AU$109.95 AU$54

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut | AU$124.95 AU$77

The Nioh Collection | AU$124.95 AU$65

Spider-Man Miles Morales | AU$94.95 AU$59

Death Stranding Director's Cut | AU$79.95 AU$54

Destruction AllStars | AU$39.95 AU$24

Those are good deals, but Amazon is also offering up its customary annual PS Plus discount, which is currently AU$53.30 - that's a huge AU$26.65 discount. Check out details on that, as well as some nifty DualSense discounts, below:

PS Plus 12 month subscription PS Plus 12 month subscription | AU$79.95 AU$53.30 If you're a wise shopper you'll never pay full price for PS Plus, because its one of the annual highlights of Black Friday in Australia. Now's the time to bite if you want a year of online play and dozens of freebies for another 12 months.

PS5 DualSense wireless controller PS5 DualSense wireless controller | AU$109.95 starting from AU$81.95 It's time to get some local cooperative play in your life, because buying a second DualSense is currently very cheap. The white and black controllers are AU$81.95, but for AU$89.95 you can also get the cosmic red edition, which usually costs AU$119.95.

This is only the beginning, because Black Friday 2021 doesn't even start until November 26. To keep up to date, check out our Black Friday gaming deals for 2021, or if you're only after Sony stuff, check out our regularly updated back on Black Friday PS5 deals in Australia.