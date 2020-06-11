PS5 Future of Gaming stream: How to watch, what time does it start, and more

The PS5 Future of Gaming stream is almost here and here's how you can watch it.

Starting from 1PM PT / 4PM ET / 9PM BST, the show will give us our first look at some of the upcoming PS5 games we can expect to be playing when the PS5 releases towards the end of the year.

To make sure you don't miss a slither of news from the show, we're going to go over how to watch it, what time it starts, and what you can expect from the show itself. Spoiler alert, you can expect some games.

How to watch PS5 Future of Gaming Stream

Simply put: You can watch it below. Just head here at 1PM PT / 4PM ET / 9PM BST on Thursday June 11 to watch the show. We're hosting a Twitch stream below, but you'll also be able to tune in via PlayStation's official YouTube channel as well. If you do head to YouTube, make sure you hide the comments, as The Last of Us 2 spoilers are still in the wild...

What to expect from the PS5 Future of Gaming show

(Image credit: PlayStation)

While we don't know which titles are confirmed for the show, with leaks at a minimum, we can expect over an hour of gaming reveals. That's from SIE's Sid Shuman, who took to the PlayStation Blog to explain a bit more about the show, including the fact it'll be broadcast at 1080p and 30 frames per second.



He said: ""Now that the event is confirmed for June 11, I wanted to add that this pre-taped program will be broadcast at 1080p and 30 frames per second. This eased the show’s production process during a time when many of our team and developers are working from home. The games you’ll see on Thursday will look even better when you play them on PS5 with a 4K TV, as you’d expect."



As you'd expect from a Sony show, there are rumours that games such as Horizon Zero Dawn 2, God of War 2, and more potential exclusives could also make their debut during the stream.

With only a few hours to go before the show starts, make sure you head back here to watch the Future of Gaming stream live and stick with GamesRadar for all the latest breaking news on PS5 as well.

And if you can't get enough of gaming showcases, we'll also have our very own Future Games Show this Saturday as well!