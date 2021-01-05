PS5 finally has a release date in India

PlayStation India has announced that it will finally be releasing the PS5 in India on February 2, 2021.

Pre-orders for the next-gen console will go live at 12PM (IST) on January 12 2021 and according to the statement, which you can read below, will be available at a number of select retailers including Amazon, Games The Shop, ShopAtSC, and more while stocks last.

The console will be priced at INR 39,990 (around £402) for the digital edition and INR 39,990 (approx £502) for the standard edition.

The exact reason for this delay is unclear, however it has been reported that Sony may have previously had trouble securing a trademark for the PS5 in India.

Although avid gamers in the country had to wait longer than most of the world for their PS5 - this will be just under 3 months after the initial worldwide release on November 19 2020 - they have had the Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S available since its worldwide release on November 10 2020.

However, like most countries eager to secure a next-gen console, India has also had a shortage of stock on the Xbox Series X/S, so it is not outside the realms of possibility that the same problem will repeat itself once the PS5 pre-orders have been released.

This delayed PlayStation release mirrors what happened to the PS4 in India where the console was due for release in late 2013, however didn’t actually go up for sale until January 2014.

Playstation India ended their statement by thanking fans for their patience and enthusiasm surrounding the console’s release, so let’s hope that this means they’ll be providing enough stock to the fans that have already waited long enough.