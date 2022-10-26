PS5 DualSense Edge pre-orders now live in Australia: where to buy the premium PS5 controller

PS5 DualSense Edge pre-orders are now live! The premium controller offers a multitude of customisation options and competitive edges (get it?) that set it aside from the regular DualSense controller.

A handful of Aussie retailers are offering DualSense Edge pre-orders at the moment. Amazon Australia has it for the AU$339 RRP (opens in new tab), and so does JB-Hi Fi. At the time of writing, Sony isn't selling the DualSense Edge directly in Australia, but that will likely change very soon.

While the price tag has raised a fair few eyebrows - especially when compared to Xbox's Elite Series 2 and Elite Series 2 Core controllers - it is an official Sony product and looks to have all the features you could want or need. The controller won't be out until January 26, but placing a PS5 DualSense Edge pre-order is the best way to ensure you'll have maximum time with the pad.

This is likely to be one of the best PS5 accessories and PC controllers you can buy this generation, and paying for the Sony quality will be worth it for a lot of folks. If you've wanted a symmetrical, premium, customisable, and competitive-focused gaming pad this year, then today's DualSense Edge pre-orders could be the best way to achieve that.

Pre-order PS5 DualSense Edge controller in Australia

Amazon Australia is taking pre-orders for the DualSense Edge Controller, and as is perhaps expected of new console-centric hardware, the global retailer isn't offering any discount on the RRP. Still, it's probably the easiest way to secure one ahead of January 26, especially with the free shipping.



JB Hi-Fi is also offering DualSense Edge pre-orders, which is a great option if you've got a store nearby. If you prefer to order your gear online, you'll be hit with a shipping fee with JB, making the above-listed Amazon option a little more attractive.



