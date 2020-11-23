PS5 download history: How to find out what's currently downloading on your PS5

Your PS5 download history is an important system area, as it shows you all the games and apps that are currently downloading to your console, along with their sizes and how long it's estimated to take the current download to complete. Previously with PS4 you could quickly find this information under notifications, but if you've been able to buy a PS5 then you may have noticed it's no longer in that location. If you're wondering where to find your PS5 download history then we've got the answers right here, so you can manage all of your downloads and see exactly how long you need to wait until that new game is installed.

How to access your PS5 download history

To access your PS5 download history, tap the PS button at any time to bring up the Control Centre row of icons along the bottom of the screen. Highlight Downloads/Uploads, which is the downward pointing arrow, then press X to show the current download in progress. Here, you can press Options to quickly pause all downloads/uploads, which can help if you're having network connection quality problems with online games, or press X again to go to your full PS5 download history.

On the Downloads/Uploads screen, you can see all of your ongoing and pending downloads and uploads. Unlike with the PS4, your PS5 will only actively download one game or application at a time, though by highlighting an item in your PS5 download history then pressing X you can choose the option to Start Download/Copy and prioritise it over any other downloads, or Cancel and Delete it entirely if it's no longer required.