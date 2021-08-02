PS5 architect Mark Cerny reveals his SSD of choice for the new-gen console

PS5 architect Mark Cerny has revealed his SSD of choice for the new-gen console he helped create.

Just below, Cerny tweeted yesterday on August 1 to reveal that his SSD of choice to pair with the PS5 is the WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD. Cerny reveals he's primarily opting to go with this SSD over any others due to its pretty gigantic transfer rate of 7000MBs per second.

Our solution to our very active two gamer PS5 household? His-and-hers SSDs :-)Couple of awesome options for 7000MB/s, ended up putting my $$ down on this one. Going to be SWEEET!!! pic.twitter.com/6TuqPwK49xAugust 1, 2021 See more

However, as many have pointed out in the replies to Cerny's tweet, this SSD definitely doesn't come cheap. One user flags the SSD as costing upwards of $229.99 at one outlet, while another user has the 1TB version of the SSD priced at $179.99 in their local region.

If you're not up to speed on the latest goings-on surrounding the PS5, the reason Cerny is tweeting this is because a new PS5 software beta update allowed for users to modify the PS5 SSD for the first time. This is just available to PS5 beta participants right now, but Sony did confirm when the update went out last week that it would eventually be made available for all PS5 users at an unspecified point in the future.

Elsewhere in the new beta update to hit the console was support for 3D audio through TV speakers. Up until now, players have had to use 3D-supported headsets to take full advantage of the new-gen consoles audio capabilities, which can be pretty dang amazing if you're playing a game like Returnal or Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

Finally in the latest update beta, users can customize the layout of the Control Centre tab, and send messages to friends directly through the Game Base section. Again, we can expect these features to launch for all PS5 players at some point down the line in a new software update, just like the feature that lets users replace the console's SSD.

