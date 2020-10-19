PS4 video shows you one game a second from the start of the generation to now

PS5 is nearly here, and there's no better time to look back at the good times we've had with PS4 in this clever video from PlayStation UK.

The video spends about 1 second highlighting many of the games that defined the PS4, from Killzone: Shadow Fall to The Last of Us 2 and parts in between. It's 3 minutes and 40 seconds of nostalgic bliss. I'm sure we'll all have a game or two that makes us say, "Hey, where's X?!" but it was a long generation - and the important thing is that both Yakuza 0 and Yakuza 6 made the cut. Also that Kratos gets a good, solid "booooy" in there.

1 second from nearly every game that's defined the #PS4 generation. 💙 pic.twitter.com/ZdXgO0RnbLOctober 19, 2020

Sony has confirmed that PS4 isn't going anywhere right away, and you can expect more games - including further off, big-name exclusives like Horizon: Forbidden West - to come to the venerable console. But there's no denying that the torch will be passed, and the focus of both the industry and gaming community will forever change, once PS5 comes out next month.

While you're eagerly awaiting the arrival of your new console (and maybe keeping an eye out for some early deliveries of the best PS5 accessories ) you might as well pass the time by revisiting the classics. Check out our list of the best PS4 games if you want some more inspiration of where to head first.