PS5 accessories shipping out ahead of the console

PS5 accessories will ship before the console, according to emails received by customers who have placed pre-orders. Here's the best PS5 accessories if you want to get in on the action.

Sony is shipping PlayStation 5 accessories on Oct 30th. Other retailers like Target have them dated as 10/30 as well https://t.co/avym1HgVjSOctober 15, 2020

"We are excited to be shipping PS5 accessories early! The new launch date of your pre-order item(s) will now be October 30, 2020," the email screenshot reads. Interestingly enough, the details on the order just say "PS5 Digital" which certainly seems like it references the PS5 digital edition - even though that's impossible (or a massive clerical error).

Accessories like the PS5 DualSense charging station at Target also have October 30 as their official ship date, so it certainly seems like most of us will be getting our PS5 accessories before the PS5 itself. However, the earlier release date could be taking into account how slowly packages are moving through inundated public and private postal services thanks to COVID-19 and preparing accordingly for it. Interestingly enough, the Amazon listing for a DualSense controller still has a November 12, 2020 release date.

These PS5 accessories can't be used, obviously, but you can at least enjoy the feel of a DualSense in your hands for nearly two weeks before your PS5 ships out. Considering there may very well be delays on customers receiving their actual consoles, the PS5 accessories may be the closest you'll get to next-gen gaming in the coming weeks.

News of early shipments of PS5 accessories joins an onslaught of PS5-related news of late, including a Burger King ad that shows the PS5 retail box , and details on how PS5 activities will work according to Sony .