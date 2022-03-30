PS Plus Collection will still be included with every subscription tier

The PlayStation Plus Collection will be sticking around when the revamped service launches later this year, it's been confirmed.

According to IGN editor Jonathan Dornbrush on Twitter, PlayStation confirmed the additional detail yesterday. It turns out that when the PS Plus subscription service relaunches later this year in June with three tiers, all members will still have access to the complete PS Plus Collection bundle of PS4 games.

For those wondering - PlayStation confirmed to IGN that the PlayStation Plus Collection will not be going away with this change. It will remain as a benefit to all PS5 players with PS Plus.March 29, 2022 See more

If you're unfamiliar with the PS Plus Collection, it's basically a bundle of hit games from across the last five or so years of PlayStation. It includes games like God of War, Persona 5, Detroit: Become Human, and more, all of which are immediately available to download and play if you're a member of the PS Plus subscription service.

It's good to see that PlayStation won't be stripping out a nice benefit of the service when it relaunches. It is a little unfortunate that the company didn't clarify this yesterday when the revamped service was announced - details on the service were a little light, with information such as which PS2-era games would be included with the higher PS Plus Premium tier, for example, missing from the reveal.

Right now, we know that PS Plus will offer three tiers, but only the aforementioned tier will include classic PlayStation, PS2, and PS3-era games. We don't know which games that includes from any of the three systems though, but we do know that for some reason, the PS3 games on the service will be limited exclusively to streaming, while the rest will be available for download.

