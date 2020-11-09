Pre-order Demon's Souls for PS5: get your hands on the soulslike that started it all

Making sure you know how to pre-order Demon's Souls - one of the most hotly-anticipated PS5 launch games - is a crucial part of establishing your next-gen console game library. To help with that, we've been looking into what versions of Demon's Souls pre-orders there are in the wild, and how you can get your hands on them, making your return to Boletaria as simple as possible.

We know that Demon's Souls will release on November 12, the same day as the PS5. It's worth pointing out that it's a PS5 exclusive for now, meaning that you won't be able to play on Xbox Series or PS4. Given how sought-after a PS5 pre-order has been, however, getting your hands on those launch games could be hard work, meaning it's even more important that you know how to pre-order Demon's Souls if you want to get your hands on it.

Fortunately, retailers already have the game in stock, making it pretty easy to secure your Demon's Souls pre-order. More stores are likely to get their copies of the game over time, so keep an eye on this page to ensure that you can get the best prices, deals, and editions possible for your Demon's Souls pre-order.

If you're wondering what all the hype is about, then allow me to enlighten you. Demon's Souls is the first game in Japanese developer FromSoftware's acclaimed Soulsborne series, which includes titles like the Dark Souls games, Bloodborne, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. First released on PS3, Demon's Souls is the game that started it all, and its remake on PS5 promises to perfectly capture both the hard-as-nails gameplay and the strange beauty of the original, all while taking advantage of the PS5 to make this classic look and play better than ever before. And don't just take my word for it - Demon's Souls gameplay released by developer Bluepoint looks fantastic.

The best Demon's Souls pre-order price and deals

There are only two editions of the game on offer, which should make picking out your Demon's Souls pre-order relatively easy. Picking between the Standard and Digital Deluxe versions of the game shouldn't make you lose too much sleep, but whichever you pick, if you do pre-order Demon's Souls, you'll receive the nasty-looking Reaper Scythe weapon as your reward.

Demon's Souls pre-orders - Standard Edition

The Standard Edition of Demon's Souls is pretty modest, offering just the game itself and that aforementioned pre-order bonus. That said, there's still an awful lot on offer in the remake (regardless of your ability when it comes to Soulslikes), which should keep you entertained for a long time. Here's what pre-order offers are live right now:

US Demon's Souls Standard Edition pre-order links

Amazon - $69.88 | Walmart - $69.88 | Best Buy - $69.99 | Target $69.99

UK Demon's Souls Standard Edition pre-order links

Amazon UK - £69.99 | Argos - £69.99 | The Game Collection - £64.95 | Base - £63.85 | 365games - £64.49

Demon's Souls Digital Deluxe Edition pre-orders

The Demon's Souls Digital Deluxe Edition has a little more on offer than its Standard Edition counterpart. As well as the game, you'll get two pretty fancy armour sets - the Red-Eye Knight Armour and the Boletarian Royalty Armour - to kit yourself out in, as well as the Hoplite Shield and Ritual Blade to protect yourself with. There's also the Souls & Grains bundle, kitting you out with some bonuses to let you hit the ground running, and access to the game's original soundtrack. It is, however, exclusive to the PlayStation store, so you'll have to pick it up from there.

US Demon's Souls Digital Deluxe Edition pre-orders

PlayStation Store - $89.99

UK Demon's Souls Digital Deluxe Edition pre-orders

PlayStation Store - £89.99

Getting the most out of Demon's Souls

Given that Demon's Souls is currently exclusive to a single platform, it's not too hard to make sure you'll be playing in the best place possible, but if you haven't picked up your PS5 yet, check out our PS5 pre-order guide to see if there's any remaining stock, or keep your eye out on launch day (and remember that physical stores won't be selling the console, so don't wait in line).

If you've already got your console squared away, then it might be worth making sure your entire setup will be up-to-scratch. With the festive season just around the corner, treat yourself to one of our best gaming monitors or best gaming TVs, and make sure you've got enough of the PS5 accessories to provide for you and player two (and three and four).

Finally, your immersion into the eerie beauty of Boletaria wouldn't be complete without a great gaming sound system. Alternatively, grab one of our best gaming headsets to fight your way through Demon's Souls a little more quietly.

