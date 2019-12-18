Pokemon Sword and Shield Gym Leaders: Who they are and how to beat them all

As is the case in every game, there's eight Pokemon Sword and Shield Gym Leaders to take down on your route to becoming the Champion of Galar. Of course, there's some carnage happening amidst your journey, but your goal is to defeat every single one of the Gym Leaders in Pokemon Sword and Shield, followed by the final tournament at the end of the game. While Leon is the final test, what about the Pokemon Sword and Shield Gym Leaders you face off against along the way? We've got every single Gym Leader in the game listed here, the Pokemon they have, their weaknesses, and rewards so you can be properly prepared.

**Warning! This guide contains spoilers for Gym Leaders, their Pokemon, the gym missions, and more so if you want to go in fresh, please click away now!**

1. Turffield Gym

Leader: Milo

Type: Grass

As you'd expect from a Grass Gym, all the trainers and Gym Leader Milo are armed with Grass Type Pokemon. Before you enter the stadium you'll need to arm yourself with a Fire Type Pokemon, which is handy if you've chosen Scorbunny as your Starter. However, Grass Types are also weak to Fire, Flying, Ice, Poison, and Bug Type Pokemon, so bear that in mind before you head inside.

Gym Mission: Wooloo herding. Yes, you read that right. You'll need to herd a flock of 20 Wooloo through a number of obstacles, avoiding distracting Yampers, and occasionally battling unavoidable Gym Trainers, all of which are armed with Grass Type Pokemon.

Grass Gym Leader Milo:

Gossifluer - Lv. 19

Type: Grass

Weakness: Fire, Flying, Ice, Poison, and Bug

Will it Dynamax?: No

Eldegoss - Lv. 20

Type: Grass

Weakness: Fire, Flying, Ice, Poison, and Bug

Will it Dynamax?: Yes

Rewards: Can catch Pokemon up to Lv. 25, train Pokemon up to Lv. 30, TM10 Magical Leaf, and the Grass Uniform.

2. Hulbury Gym

Leader: Nessa

Type: Water

The Water Gym is second on your Gym Challenge journey, meaning you'll need to come prepared with a Grass, or Electric Type in your party in order to pack super effective moves against Nessa's crew, and the Gym Trainers you'll battle along the way. The Hulbury Gym is probably the most traditional Gym Challenge you'll face in Pokemon Sword and Shield, with a puzzle to solve before you face Nessa herself.

Gym Mission: Making your way to Nessa involves using Switches to direct the flow of water falling from different coloured pipes. Along the way you'll fight Gym Trainers armed with Water Type Pokemon.

You'll need to move through the Gym, and press the switches in this order:

Area 1: Red. Yellow. Red

Area 2: Yellow. Red

Area 3: Yellow (down the steps past the trainer). Red. Blue. You'll then be able to go down the yellow steps and up to Nessa.

Water Gym Leader Nessa

Goldeen - Lv. 20

Type: Water

Weakness: Electric, Grass

Will it Dynamax?: No

Arrokuda - Lv. 23

Type: Water

Weakness: Electric, Grass

Will it Dynamax?: No

Drednaw - Lv. 24

Type: Water / Rock

Weakness: Electric, Grass, Fighting, Ground

Will it Dynamax?: Yes

Rewards: Can catch Pokemon up to Lv. 30, train Pokemon up to Lv. 35, TM36 Whirpool, and the Water Uniform.

3. Motostoke Gym

Leader: Kabu

Type: Fire

The Fire Gym is headed up by Kabu, and although it's located in Motostoke, you won't be able to challenge him until Gym Number 3 in your Gym Challenge journey. If you've chosen Sobble as your starter, this is your time to shine as to take down the Fire Type Gym residents, you'll need a Pokemon with Water, Ground or Rock Type moves.

Gym Mission: In order to face Kabu, you'll have to earn five points by either defeating wild Pokemon, or catching them. Defeating them earns you one point, while catching them gets you two. However, for each wild Pokemon battle, you'll be paired with a Gym Trainer. So if you want to a) catch these rare Pokemon and b) earn the most points, you'd do well to just fling out a Great Ball as soon as the battle starts. We found all catch attempts were successful first time, meaning you'll earn yourself a Vulpix, Litwick and the new Sizzlipede as part of your rewards.

Fire Gym Leader Kabu

Ninetales - Lv. 25

Type: Fire

Weakness: Water, Rock, Ground

Will it Dynamax?: No

Arcanine - Lv. 25

Type: Fire

Weakness: Water, Rock, Ground

Will it Dynamax?: No

Centiskorch - Lv. 27

Type: Fire / Bug

Weakness: Water, Rock, Ground

Will it Dynamax?: Yes

Rewards: Can catch Pokemon up to Lv. 35, train Pokemon up to Lv. 40, TM38 Will-O-Wisp, and the Fire Uniform

4. Stow-on-Side Gym in Pokemon Shield

Leader: Allister

Type: Ghost

Taking on the Ghost Gym is partly great fun, and partly a test of your skills thus far. In order to take on the Ghost Type Gym you'll need to make sure you've got Pokemon with Dark, Steel or Ghost Type moves. Allister's crew are going to be tough otherwise as Ghost Type Pokemon can be tricky to attack.

Gym Mission: Possibly the most fun of all the Gym Missions in Pokemon Sword and Shield, the Ghost Gym will ask you to ride in a cup-shaped car, spinning the joystick left or right to move in those directions, avoiding obstacles and using glowing green hands to boost you up where necessary. It's fairly straightforward to move through, although there are some Gym Trainer battles to complete between sections of track.

Ghost Gym Leader Allister

Galarian Yamask - Lv. 34

Type: Ground / Ghost

Weakness: Dark, Steel, Water

Will it Dynamax?: No

Galarian Corsola aka Cursola - Lv. 35

Type: Ghost

Weakness: Dark, Ghost

Will it Dynamax?: No

Mimikyu - Lv. 34

Type: Ghost

Weakness: Ghost, Steel

Will it Dynamax?: No

Gengar - Lv. 36

Type: Ghost

Weakness: Ghost, Dark, Psychic

Will it Dynamax?: Yes

Rewards: Can catch Pokemon up to Lv. 40, train Pokemon up to Lv. 45, TM77 Hex, and the Ghost Uniform.

4. Stow-on-Side Gym in Pokemon Sword

Leader: Bea

Type: Fighting

Gym Mission: The Gym Mission for Stow-on-Side is quite similar across both the Pokemon Sword and Shield Gym Leaders. In Pokemon Sword, you need to slide down a slope, moving left and right by rotating the control stick, and using various punching gloves to move yourself around even more.

Fighting Gym Leader Bea

Hitmontop - Lv. 34

Type: Fighting

Weakness: Psychic, Flying, Fairy

Will it Dynamax?: No

Pangoro - Lv. 34

Type: Fighting / Dark

Weakness: Psychic, Flying, Fairy

Will it Dynamax?: No

Sirfetch'd - Lv. 35

Type: Fighting

Weakness: Psychic, Flying, Fairy

Will it Dynamax?: No

Machamp - Lv. 36

Type: Fighting

Weakness: Psychic, Flying, Fairy

Will it Dynamax?: Yes

Rewards: Can catch Pokemon up to Lv. 40, train Pokemon up to Lv. 45, TM42 Revenge, and the Fighting Uniform.

5. Ballonlea Gym

Leader: Opal

Type: Fairy

Opal's clearly one of the best characters in the entirety of Pokemon Sword and Shield, and therefore makes her Gym a little different to the rest. Technically it simply takes the form of a straightforward series of Gym Battles, but with a twist. It's a Fairy Type Gym though, so you'll need to go in with Psychic, or Poison Type Pokemon moves if possible. However, because Fairy Types are usually twinned with another type, you might want to pay close attention to what Pokemon Opal has in her party before you hit the stadium.

Gym Mission: In between battling Fairy Gym Trainers, you're also auditioning to be the next Fairy Gym Leader – Opal's 88 after all – meaning you'll be answering questions about the Gym, Opal, and Fairy Type Pokemon. We've got all the correct answers to her questions on our Pokemon Sword and Shield Fairy Gym guide.

Fairy Gym Leader Opal

Galarian Weezing - Lv. 36

Type: Poison / Fairy

Weakness: Psychic, Steel

Will it Dynamax?: No

Mawile - Lv. 36

Type: Fairy, Steel

Weakness: Ground, Fire

Will it Dynamax?: No

Togekiss - Lv. 37

Type: Fairy / Flying

Weakness: Electric, Rock, Ice, Poison, Steel

Will it Dynamax?: No

Alcremie - Lv. 38

Type: Fairy

Weakness: Dark, Poison, Steel

Will it Dynamax?: Yes

Rewards: Can catch Pokemon up to Lv. 45, train Pokemon up to Lv. 50, TM87 Draining Kiss, and the Fairy Uniform.

6. Circhester Gym in Pokemon Shield

Leader: Melony

Type: Ice

Like Nessa's Water Gym back in Tuffield, Melody's Ice Gym is a slightly more traditional Pokemon Gym. You'll need to work your way through an area where the floor will collapse beneath your feet with any false steps, using a detector that'll tell you when you're close to a big ol' hole. There are Gym Trainers en route, all armed with Ice Type Pokemon, so make sure you've got some Fighting, Steel, Rock or Fire Type Pokemon with you.

Gym Mission: As we mentioned before, the Ice Gym Mission is all about navigating a trecherous floor. You've got a handy detector with you, but here's a little walkthrough for you, talking as if the playing field is on a grid.

Area 1: Go forward two - right three until you hit the rock - up three - left three - up three into the platform - fight the Gym Trainer - exit left off the platform - go left three - up three or until you're one line from the top - go right until you hit the rock - exit the area

Area 2: Go forward five - head left until you hit the rock - go up two - left one - up until you hit the rock - right one - move onto the platform - battle the Gym Trainer - exit the platform at the top but don't go up further than one tile - move right one or two until you're one tile from the next platform on your right - go up one - move right onto the next platform - battle the gym Trainer - exit the platform on the right - go up until you're parallel with the trainer on your left - go right all the way to the wall - go up until you hit the rock - go left until you hit the rock - go up one - move left until you can step onto the platform at the top

Area 3: Enter the area in the left lane - go up three - left two - up one - left one - up until you hit the rock - right one - move up onto the platform - go all the way up the platform - battle the trainer at the top - exit the platform on the right below the trainer - go right until you hit the wall - go up three - left two - up one - left one - up two - left one - up two - right one - up until you reach the platform - exit either left or right - go up and around the blocks until you get to the platform.

Ice Gym Leader Melony

Frosmoth - Lv. 40

Type: Ice / Bug

Weakness: Fire

Will it Dynamax?: No

Darmanitan - Lv. 40

Type: Ice

Weakness: Fighting, Steel, Fire, Rock

Will it Dynamax?: No

Eiscue - Lv. 41

Type: Ice

Weakness: Fighting, Steel, Fire, Rock

Will it Dynamax?: No

Lapras - Lv. 42

Type: Water / Ice

Weakness: Electric, Rock, Fighting, Grass

Will it Dynamax?: Yes

Rewards: Can catch Pokemon up to Lv. 50, train Pokemon up to Lv. 60, TM27 Icy Wind, and an Ice Uniform.

6. Circhester Gym in Pokemon Sword

Leader: Gordie

Type: Rock

Geordie's Rock Gym takes the same form as Melony's Gym, but with a sand and stone theme rather than ice. where you'll still need to work your way through an area with a collapsible floor. You'll get a little help from a detector that'll tell you when you're close to a section of the floor that's unstable, but there are Gym Trainers to face too, all armed with Rock Type Pokemon, so make sure you've got some Ground, Fighting, Grass, Ice or Steel Type Pokemon with you.

Gym Mission: Here's a little walkthrough for you to get you through the Rock Type Gym Mission, talking as if the playing field is on a grid.

Area 1: Go forward two - right three until you hit the rock - up three - left three - up three into the platform - fight the Gym Trainer - exit left off the platform - go left three - up three or until you're one line from the top - go right until you hit the rock - exit the area

Area 2: Go forward five - head left until you hit the rock - go up two - left one - up until you hit the rock - right one - move onto the platform - battle the Gym Trainer - exit the platform at the top but don't go up further than one tile - move right one or two until you're one tile from the next platform on your right - go up one - move right onto the next platform - battle the gym Trainer - exit the platform on the right - go up until you're parallel with the trainer on your left - go right all the way to the wall - go up until you hit the rock - go left until you hit the rock - go up one - move left until you can step onto the platform at the top

Area 3: Enter the area in the left lane - go up three - left two - up one - left one - up until you hit the rock - right one - move up onto the platform - go all the way up the platform - battle the trainer at the top - exit the platform on the right below the trainer - go right until you hit the wall - go up three - left two - up one - left one - up two - left one - up two - right one - up until you reach the platform - exit either left or right - go up and around the blocks until you get to the platform.

Rock Gym Leader Gordie

Barbaracle - Lv. 40

Type: Rock / Water

Weakness: Electric, Grass, Fighting, Ground

Will it Dynamax?: No

Shuckle - Lv. 40

Type: Bug / Rock

Weakness: Water, Bug, Steel

Will it Dynamax?: No

Stonjourner - Lv. 41

Type: Rock

Weakness: Ground, Fighting, Grass, Ice

Will it Dynamax?: No

Coalossal - Lv. 42

Type: Rock / Fire

Weakness: Water, Fighting, Ground

Will it Dynamax?: Yes

Rewards: Can catch Pokemon up to Lv. 50, train Pokemon up to Lv. 60, TM48 Rock Tomb, and a Rock Uniform.

7. Spikemuth Gym

Leader: Piers

Type: Dark

Spikemuth is on lockdown, so it's up to Marnie to sneak you in the back way to battle her brother Piers, the Spikemuth Gym Leader. You should go in with Flying, Fighting and Fairy Type Pokemon to battle against his army of darkness.

Gym Mission: Because Spikemuth is off limits at the moment, the Gym Mission involves defeating a load of Team Yell members – often Gym Trainers in disguise – moving through the back alleys and even coming across a Detective Pikachu reference or two. No puzzles, tricks or quizzes here, just a test of battling stamina.

Dark Gym Leader Piers

Scrafty - Lv. 44

Type: Fighting / Dark

Weakness: Fighting, Flying, Fairy

Will it Dynamax?: No

Malamar - Lv. 45

Type: Psychic / Dark

Weakness: Bug, Fairy

Will it Dynamax?: No

Galarian Obstagoon - Lv. 46

Type: Dark / Normal

Weakness: Fighting, Fairy

Will it Dynamax?: No

Skuntank - Lv. 45

Type: Poison / Dark

Weakness: Ground

Will it Dynamax?: No

Rewards: Can catch Pokemon up to Lv. 55, train Pokemon up to Lv. 70, TM85 Snarl, and a Dark Uniform.

8. Hammerlocke Gym

Leader: Raihan

Type: Dragon

You'll have been through Hammerlocke many times before you can eventually battle its Gym Leader, Raihan. He's the Dragon Gym Leader, and the final hurdle in the Gym Challenge – before the semi-finals and finals that is. His team is tough, so you'll want to arm yourself with a range of Pokemon to try and undercut the type combinations his team offers. But, where possible, have a Fairy, Rock, or Ice Type move up your sleeve to hit the Dragon Type's weaknesses. The entire Gym Battle is themed around double battles too, so you'll need to be, well, doubly prepared, and he'll use the weather against you where possible.

Gym Mission: One last semi-straightforward mission to round out the Gym Challenge. All you've got to do is defeat three Gym Trainers in double battles, which means thinking about your pairings before you head into each battle. The Gym Trainers are as follows:

1. Gym Trainer Sebastian

Pelipper (Water / Flying Type) and Sliggoo (Dragon Type)

2. Gym Trainer Camilla

Turtonator (Fire / Dragon Type) and Ninetales (Fire Type)

3. Gym Trainer Aria

Hakamo-o (Dragon / Fighting Type) and Abomasnow (Grass / Ice Type)

Dragon Gym Leader Raihan

PAIR ONE

1. Flygon - Lv. 47

Type: Ground / Dragon

Weakness: Ice, Fairy, Dragon

Will it Dynamax?: No

2. Gigalith - Lv. 46

Type: Rock

Weakness: Water, Grass, Fighting, Ground, Steel

Will it Dynamax?: No

PAIR TWO

1. Sandaconda - Lv. 46

Type: Ground

Weakness: Flying, Bug, Grass

Will it Dynamax?: No

2. Duraludon - Lv. 48

Type: Steel / Dragon

Weakness: Ice, Fairy

Will it Dynamax?: Yes

Rewards: Can catch and train Pokemon of any level, TM99 Breaking Swipe, and a Dragon Uniform.

Pokemon Sword and Shield badges

All the Pokemon Sword and Shield badges eventually fit together to make a glorious coin-like structure, which you can view on the League Card section of the menu. Unfortunately you can't shine it like you could in old games, but I would pay serious money to have one in real life.

