Pokemon Sword and Shield Beast Ball explained: What is it and when should you use it

When you've become Champion, you're able to get the Pokemon Sword and Shield Beast Ball if you know where to look. Problem is, the Beast Ball in Pokemon Sword and Shield isn't quite like the other balls you can get in the game. It explicitly says it has a "low success rate for catching a Pokemon", so what on earth is the point in it? We've got the complete explainer for the Pokemon Sword and Shield Beast Ball here, including where to get it and what you can do with it.

How to get the Pokemon Sword and Shield Beast Ball

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Before you can get your hands on a Beast Ball in Pokemon Sword and Shield, you need to become the Champion of Galar. In essence, beat the game. Done that? Good stuff.

Now, head to Stow-on-Side and speak to the bloke behind the bargain stall. He'll have a singular Beast Ball for you. You can also obtain more from Ball Guy whenever you take part in the tournament, but the items he gives you are random so there's no guarantee. Unfortunately, this is the only way to get more than one. You can however use a Yamper in battle as it knows the Ball Fetch ability, so the first failed throw of a battle will be returned to you. If you want to flex on people with your Beast Ball and not permanently lose it, anyway.

What does the Pokemon Sword and Shield Beast Ball do?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Since the description of the Beast Ball essentially says it's not very good at its sole purpose, you're probably wondering what you actually use it for. To be blunt about it... currently, it doesn't really have a purpose.

In previous games, the Beast Ball has been used to capture Ultra Beasts. Thing is, in Pokemon Sword and Shield, there are no Ultra Beasts. Yet. If I were a betting man, I'd wager the inclusion of the Pokemon Sword and Shield Beast Ball means Ultra Beasts will be coming to the game at some point. When? Your guess is as good as mine.

That's all there is to it right now for the Pokemon Sword and Shield Beast Ball. Essentially a useless trophy item, here's hoping it receives a purpose at some point in the near future.