Pokemon Go Speed Forme Deoxys Raid Guide, counters and movesets

These Pokemon Go Speed Forme Deoxys Raid Counters will help catch the latest Deoxys in rotation. Speed Forme Deoxys will return to Pokemon Go Raids starting Friday, 25 until Tuesday, March 1. This forme is known for its Speed stat and is one of the fastest Pokemon in the entire franchise. However, it sacrifices bulk to be so fast so it may not take so long to take it down as long as Pokemon Go trainers have the right Pokemon.

And that’s what this guide is for. Trainers will learn all there is to know about Speed Forme Deoxys including which Pokemon are the best counters against it and what moves it can possibly use.

How to get Shiny Speed Forme Deoxys in Pokemon Go

All non-Normal Forme Deoxys will have their Shiny variants introduced to Pokemon Go this week including Speed Forme. To get a Shiny Speed forme Deoxys, trainers simply have to battle as many as possible and hope to come across one.

Niantic is giving trainers more chances to battle and catch these Deoxys by offering two free Raid Passes per day just by spinning Gym Photo Discs. Use those Raid Passes to battle up to two Speed Forme Deoxys in Raids for free.

Premium Raid Passes are also available to purchase for 100 PokeCoins each in the in-game shop, which allows trainers to enter Raid battles. Remote Raid Passes are also available for 100 PokeCoins each, which allow trainers to enter a Raid from anywhere. There is a deal for three Remote Raid Passes for 250 PokeCoins.

Shiny Deoxys’ coloring is a stark contrast from the usual. It goes from Red and blue to a bright yellow and green. It’s hard to confuse the two.

Speed Forme Deoxys Counters

(Image credit: Niantic)

Speed Forme Deoxys is a pure Psychic-type Pokemon, making it weak to Bug, Ghost and Dark-type attacks. While its typing doesn’t change, the attacks it knows can affect which Pokemon trainers will want to bring into battle.

While we’ll get more in-depth on Speed Forme’s moves in the next section, trainers should know that Dark types are the optimal type to go against it.

Mega Houndoom and Absol are the strongest Dark-type options to take into battle as it deals a lot of damage and boost the power of your team. Mega Gyarados is another great Dark-type Mega option, but its Water typing could be trouble depending on the moves Deoxys has.

Mega Gengar takes advantage of Deoxys’ Ghost weakness, but is a glass cannon that can take super-effective damage from Speed Forme Deoxys if it has a Psychic-type move.

Tyranitar, Darkrai, Weavile and Hyrdreigon are some of the strongest non-Mega Dark types in the game, while Chandelure and Giratina should be paired with Mega Gengar to take advantage of Deoxys’ Ghost weakness. Here’s a list of counters to consider against Speed Forme Deoxys.

Pokemon Go Speed Forme Deoxys Counters Pokemon Moveset Mega Houndoom Snarl and Foul Play Mega Gengar Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball Mega Absol Snarl and Dark Pulse Mega Gyarados Bite Crunch Tyranitar Bite and Crunch Darkrai Snarl and Dark Pulse Giratina Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball Weavile Snarl and Foul Play Chandelure Hex and Shadow Ball Hydreigon Bite and Dark Pulse

Speed Forme Deoxys Moveset

Speed Forme Deoxys has a combination of the other formes’ moves. Like the others, Zen Headbutt is its main Psychic-type Fast Attack, which will spell doom for Mega Gengar and other Poison types.

Charge Beam, an Electric-type attack, is Speed Forme’s other Fast option and will hurt Mega Gyarados and other Water/Flying types. Thunderbolt, a Charged option, is another way Speed Forme Deoxys can take down those Pokemon.

Psycho Boost is Speed Forme’s Psychic-type Charged Attack and will give any Pokemon who is weak to Zen Headbutt fits. That includes Mega Gengar. However, as we said with the other Deoxys Gengar can be an asset for trainers who lack the Dark types or want to run with a Ghost-type team with the Mega boosting their power.

Swift is Speed Forme Deoxys’ final Charged option and being a Normal-type attack is not effective against any type. Instead, Pokemon like Tyranitar will resist it so it’s a great addition to any team going up against it.

Here’s a list of moves Speed Forme Deoxys can know in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Speed Forme Deoxys Moveset Fast Attack Charged Attack Zen Headbutt Psycho Boost Charge Beam Thunderbolt Swift

