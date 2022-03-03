Pokemon Go Season of Alola Event, every new Pokemon, Shinies and more

Pokemon Go Season of Alola Event is taking everyone to the Alola region and while there were some Alola forms already in the game, this is the first time trainers will be able to catch some Pokemon native to the Gen 8 region.

Pokemon Go trainers will be able to catch new Pokemon, and even hunt for new Shinies during the week-long event. Raids will change and a Legendary from the Alola region will be there to give trainers a challenge.

We’ve come up with this handy guide to give trainers all the pertinent information including how to get all the new Pokemon that are being introduced with this Season of Alola event.

Pokemon Go Season of Alola Event Start and End Time

The Pokemon Go Alola event begins Tuesday, March 1 and will go until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 9.

Every New Pokemon and Shiny in the Season of Alola Event

There will be 17 Pokemon from the Alola region introduced to Pokemon Go during the Season of Alola event. Many of them will only be obtainable via evolution but many will be catchable in the wild and in Raids.

The first three Pokemon are the Alola region starters. The Grass-type Rowlet, Fire-type Litten and Water-type Popplio will all be appearing more often in the overworld during the event. Be sure to go out there and catch these rare and powerful Pokemon.

Of course, all three of the Starters have two evolutions each. To obtain those Pokemon, trainers will need to use 25 candy to evolve Rowlet into Dartrix, Litten into Torracat and Popplio into Brionne.

Here's a few other things to look out for as well:

Gather 100 candy to evolve Dartrix into Decidueye, Torracat into Incineroar and Brionne into Primarina.

The Alola regional bird Pokemon is Pikipek and it also has two evolutions. Use 25 candy to evolve Pikipek into Trumbeak and 100 candy to evolve Trumbeak into Toucannon.

Yungoos is the Normal-type, early Route Pokemon of the Alola region and can be evolved into Gumshoos with 50 candy during the day. Shiny Yungoos is also available now in Pokemon Go for those Shiny Hunters.

Rockruff, the Rock-type Dog Pokemon, will be obtainable through Raids during the event. This is also the second Shiny from Alola introduced to Pokemon Go. Rockruff has a split evolution depending on the time of the day trainers evolve it. By using 50 candy during the day, Rockruff will evolve into Lycanroc (Midday form). Using 50 candy during the evening will have Rockruff evolve into Lycanroc (Midnight form).

Comfey, the Fairy-type Pokemon, will also be available to catch in the wild but is only found in Hawaii.

We then have the psudelegendary line of Jangmo-o. This Fighting and Draong-type Pokemon will be a very rare encounter in the wild as well as hatching from 10km Eggs. Use 25 candy to evolve Jangmo-o to Hakamo-o and 100 candy to evolve it into Kommo-o.

And finally we have Tapu Koko, one of the Legendary Tapus of the Alola region. This powerful Pokemon is available only through five-star Raids for a limited time so be sure to go out there and try your hand at catching it.

(Image credit: Niantic)

Pokemon Go Season of Alola Raids

During the Season of Alola event, the Raids will shift to feature many Pokemon from the Alola region.

Here’s a rundown of which Pokemon trainers can find in Raids during the week-long event:

One-Star Raids: Bellsprout, Snubbull, Phanpy, Electrike, Rockruff

Bellsprout, Snubbull, Phanpy, Electrike, Rockruff Three-Star Raids: Alolan Raichu, Nidoqueen, Wigglytuff, Alolan Graveler

Alolan Raichu, Nidoqueen, Wigglytuff, Alolan Graveler Five-Star Raids: Tapu Koko

Tapu Koko Mega Raids: Mega Venusaur

Pokemon Go Season of Alola Research Tasks

There will be two separate research tasks during the Season of Alola event. The first is your standard Field Research that gives trainers items and encounters with some Alola Pokemon. The other is a Special Research that will do the same, but there is no deadline to complete them.

Here’s the Field Research trainers can obtain by spinning PokeStops during the event.

Task Reward Catch 7 Pokemon Poke Ball (x10) or Great Ball (x10) Use 7 Berries to help catch Pokemon Ultra Ball (x7) Walk 1km Pikipek or Yungoos

And here’s the Special Research trainers can complete at their own leisure.

Season of Alola Special Research Step 1 Task Reward Catch 10 Pokemon Alolan Rattata Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker Poke Ball (x10) Catch 5 Normal-type Pokemon Yungoos

Completion Rewards - Pinap Berry (x10), 500xp, Stardust (x500)

Season of Alola Special Research Step 2 Task Reward Take a snapshot of wild Pokemon Razz Berry (x5) Use 7 Berries to help catch Pokemon Great Ball (x10) Catch 10 Pokemon Pikipek

Completion Rewards - Charged TM (x1), 500xp, Stardust (x500)

Season of Alola Special Research Step 3 Task Reward Catch 6 Normal-type Pokemon Yungoos Catch 3 different species of Normal-type Pokemon Yungoos Spin 5 Pokestops of Gyms Party Hat Raticate

Completion Rewards - Yungoos, Premium Battle Pass (x1), 1000xp, Stardust (x1000)

Season of Alola Special Research Step 4 Task Reward Send 5 Gifts to friends Great Ball (x10) Catch 12 Pokemon Pinap Berry (x7) Win a Raid Alolan Meowth

Completion Rewards - Ultra Ball (x15), 8000xp, Stardust (x3000)

Pokemon Go tips | Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions | Pokemon Go Great League best team | Pokemon Go Master League best team | Pokemon Go Ultra League best team | Pokemon Go Giovanni counters | Pokemon Go Cliff counters | Pokemon Go Sierra counters | Pokemon Go Arlo counters | Pokemon Go Ditto | Pokemon Go evolution items | Pokemon Go 41-50 level guide | Pokemon Go Unova Stones | Pokemon Go A Thousand-Year Slumber | Pokemon Go shiny list | Pokemon Go XL Candy | Pokemon Go Mega Energy