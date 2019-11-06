Pokemon GO Mysterious Components explained - how to find and battle the Team GO Rocket leaders

You can now go after Team Go Rocket leaders in Pokemon Go. Using Mysterious Components dropped after defeating Team Rocket grunts you can build a Rocket Radar and track down Cliff, Sierra or Arlo. These three Team Go Rocket leaders can then be battled for rewards including a Shiny Shadow Poekmon.

How to find Mysterious Components

(Image credit: Niantic)

Finding Mysterious Components in Pokemon Go is fairly simple - they're a reward for defeating the Team Go Rocket grunts that have been messing up PokeStops for a while now. Taking down a Team Go Rocket grunt has a chance of dropping a Mysterious Component which you can collect, until you have six. Then it's time for stage two...

Building a Rocket Radar

(Image credit: Niantic)

When you collect your sixth Mysterious Component you'll be given the option to combine them all to create a Rocket Radar. This will intercept transmissions and enable you to track down the three Team Go Rocket Leaders.

Battling the Pokemon Go Team Go Rocket leaders

The Pokemon Go Team Go Rocket leaders are Cliff, Sierra and Arlo. Fighting them plays out in a similar way to the Trainer and Grunt battles. Defeating them will will earn you 1000 Stardust and two things from the rewards list:

Max Revive

Revive

Max Potion

UnOvA sToNe

Sinnoh Stone

So far it looks like a Rocket leader will always use a shield on your first charges attack and seems to be using Shadow Pokemon from this list:

Leader 1 2 3 Cliff Meowth Sandslash, Snorlax, Flygon Tyranitar, Torterra, Infernape Sierra Sneasel Hypno, Lapras, Sableye Alakazam, Houndoom, Gardevoir Arlo Scyther Gyarados, Magnezone, Crobat Charizard, Dragonite, Scizor

So far it looks like the first Pokemon will be dropped when you defeat them and has a chance of being a Shiny.