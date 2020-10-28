Pokemon Go is hosting two November Community Days for Magmar and Electabuzz

Niantic is cramming Pokemon Go's November schedule with two - you heard it, two - Community Days: one for Electabuzz and another for Magmar.

Like other Pokemon Go Community Days, November's events give you a better chance at catching the two Pokemon in the spotlight. From 11am to 5pm local time on Sunday, November 15, you'll find Electabuzz more frequently in the wild, and if come packing enough Pokeballs you might snag yourself a Shiny Electabuzz.

If you manage to evolve Electabuzz during the event or up to two hours afterward, you'll have yourself an Electivire that knows Flamethrower. And be sure not to miss the event–exclusive Special Research story, Electric for Electabuzz. Finally, look out for Elekid, which will be hatching from 2km Eggs.

Magmar's big day happens on Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 11am to 5pm local time. Evolve one you catch and you get a Magmortar that knows Thunderbolt. During both events will have special Community Day boxes available for a one-time purchase of 1,280 PokeCoins. These come with an Elite Charged TM, three Super Incubators, three Lucky Eggs, and 30 Ultra Balls. Of course, Magmar's also got his own exclusive Special Research story, No Match for Magmar, and you'll find Magbies hatching from 2km Eggs for the event's duration.

During both events you'll have access to event-exclusive Timed Research and Field Research tasks, which will earn you Sinnoh Stones and other stuff when you complete them. Better still, hatch distance will be decreased for Eggs during both events and Incense activated during the event will last for three hours.

You still have time to soak up the spoopy season with a few more days left in the Pokemon Go Halloween event.