Play football with sports cars in GTA Online's Running Back (Remix) mode

Lovers of car carnage, unite: GTA Online has given new life to the popular Running Back Adversary Mode, albeit with a few new twists for 2018. This new version is called Running Back (Remix), and it trades out the buggy-esque BF Bistas of the original mode for turbocharged Tezeracts.

All of that sound like a bunch of nonsense words spat randomly onto your screen? Here's some context: Way back in 2015, Rockstar introduced Running Back as an Adversary Mode (Adversary Modes themselves basically being small mini-games to play against other players in the shared world of GTA Online).

GTA Online patch notes | How to play GTA Online | How to make money fast in GTA Online | How to level up fast in GTA Online | GTA Online fastest cars | GTA Online best weapons | GTA Online Gunrunning | GTA Online Shark Card

It is, in essence, American football played with cars. One player, designated a Runner, has two minutes to drive a small hatchback vehicle from one end of an asphalt 'field' to the other in order to score a touchdown. In its original incarnation, everyone except the Runner drove dune buggies. In Running Back (Remix), they drive sleek supercars.

There are seven new tracks to be found across the GTA Online map, and playing any of them will net you the Santo Capra Coins Livery for the HVY Menacer & Pegassi Oppressor Mk II if you play between now and September 24, plus double the GTA$ and Reputation rewards now through October 1.

As expected with pretty much any GTA Online update, there are also a bunch of discounts across a variety of businesses (some more legal than others, of course) and merchandise. You can check out the full break down below:

Warstock Cache & Carry

Declasse Scramjet – 30% off

Buckingham Akula – 40% off

TM-02 Khanjali – 40% off

Mobile Operations Center Cabs – 40% off

Mammoth Avenger – 40% off

HVY Insurgent Pick-Up – 40% off

Legendary Motorsport

Pegassi Zentorno – 40% off

Pegassi Tempesta – 40% off

Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Karin Armored Kuruma – 40% off

Ubermacht Sentinel Classic – 30% off

Maze Bank Foreclosures

Facilities – 30% off

Hangars – 30% off

Bunkers – 30% off

Special Cargo Warehouses – 40% off

Biker Businesses – 40% off

Looking for more help? Then check out our GTA 5 guide and GTA 5 cheats for everything you need to beat Grand Theft Auto 5.