Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins reveals she was offered a Justice League movie but turned it down

Wonder Woman 1984 director has revealed in a recent interview that she was once asked to direct a Justice League movie.

“I love comics, but I've come to superheroes through films," Jenkins said of her relationship with superhero movies in an interview with Premiere Magazine (via ComicBook.com). "There is in me this desire to emulate compared to the movies I saw as a child. A certain spirit that reigned in those times.”

Jenkins, though, revealed that she doesn’t “really care about shared universes, continuity, and that kind of detail. I've been contacted to make a Justice League movie in the past, and it doesn't connect to me. Too many characters."

It’s unclear whether this was Zack Snyder’s Justice League reshoot (which was later handled by Joss Whedon) or a separate film entirely, but it’s indicative of Jenkins’ passion for a singular driving force in her films that she said no to the chance to direct it.

Jenkins has been in-demand in the world of comic book movies for some time. The early days of the MCU saw attached to direct Thor: The Dark World before leaving the project.

Speaking with Vanity Fair, Jenkins explained that issues with the script may have contributed to her departure: “I did not believe that I could make a good movie out of the script that they were planning on doing,” she said. “I think it would have been a huge deal – it would have looked like it was my fault. It would have looked like, ‘Oh my God, this woman directed it and she missed all these things.’”

Justice League and The Dark World may not have come to pass, but Jenkins will be bringing a more colourful slice of ‘80s glitz and glam to cinemas later this summer as Wonder Woman 1984 is set to release worldwide on August 14.