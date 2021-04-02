Is Outriders down? Yes, but the devs are "trying to fix it ASAP"

Is Outriders down? To put it simply, yes. It's suffered from sporadic outages and disconnects since its launch on April 1, and at the time of writing on April 2, most players are unable to connect.

Developer People Can Fly addressed the ongoing server difficulties on Twitter . "We are, unfortunately, fully aware of server breakdowns you are experiencing right now," studio head Sebastian Wojciechowski said. "Our partners at Square Enix are trying to fix it ASAP.

"As developers who've been working super hard for the last five years to make this game awesome, we really hope that you will judge the game rather than those teething troubles related to server issues," Wojciechowski added. "It is frustrating for you and it is frustrating for us. We really appreciate your massive interest in Outriders and we hope to see you all on Enoch shortly. Sorry for your inconvenience."

Launch day overload is, as always, a good problem to have, but it's still a problem. Here's hoping People Can Fly, Square Enix, and their partners can right the ship soon. We're certainly among the crowds looking to play. As we said in our Outriders review-in-progress , we've thus far found it to be a fantastic cover-based shooter with exciting RPG elements, albeit one slightly hamstrung by a hammy story.

Two years ago, we asked several leading developers about why big online games always break down at launch . Their answers are every bit as relevant and helpful today: these issues are inevitable, and it's the response to them that matters most.