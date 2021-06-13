Orcs Must Die! 3 announced for PC at the PC Gaming Show

Orcs Must Die! 3 is roaring its way onto PC later this year as announced at the PC Gaming Show.

The announcement was accompanied by a trailer where it was revealed that the game will be releasing on 23 July, where it'll also be coming to PS4, Xbox One, and Steam as well. The fun trailer was followed by a developer interview with lead design director Jermone Jones.

The tower defense game from Robot Entertainment came out last summer as a Stadia exclusive but has been expected to eventually come to other platforms. For fans who have not jumped into Google’s cloud-based gaming platform yet, the time is finally coming.

Orcs Must Die! 3 is the fourth game in the series and landed in July last year to a fairly decent reception. If you’ve been a fan of the series in the past, there will be plenty to get excited about here. Following the basic formula as previous entries, you will take on the role of a strategist who must defend their castle from an onslaught of orcs.

The series has always been defined by its playful slapstick humour and exaggerated art style, which all make a return here. Players are given a wide arsenal to defend their base, allowing ample opportunity to impale, crush, electrocute and maul the poor legions of orcs.

The original game in the series came out on the Xbox Live Arcade all the way back in 2011 and has been a cult favorite ever since. Orcs Must Die! 2, Orcs Must Die! Unchained, and now, Orcs Must Die! 3 have all kept that legacy going.

It’s great to see Orcs Must Die 3 is coming to a wider audience on PC and consoles. It’s a shame the impact of its release may have been hampered by its exclusivity to the cloud service, but hopefully, now it will receive a second lease on life.

