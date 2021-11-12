Oculus Quest 2 vs HTC Vive Pro 2: which should you buy on Black Friday?

Of all the tech discounts we're expecting this November, Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals are some of the most sought-after. The virtual reality headset is just as popular now as it was when it launched during 2020, so any discounts will be… well, popular is an understatement. But is it the best VR headset to splash your cash on? Thanks to the arrival of the HTC Vive Pro 2 earlier this year, you might be wondering whether you're better off going with a more premium model instead. Which side should you bet on in the battle of Oculus Quest 2 vs HTC Vive Pro 2?

It's a fair question; both have made waves over the last few years (our Oculus Quest 2 review praised its "vastly improved" visuals), but the new Vive Pro is featured in the GamesRadar Hardware Awards 2021 thanks to what is arguably the best VR experience on the market right now.

Basically, this is an argument of cost versus longevity. The Oculus Quest 2 is a cheaper option that won't cripple your bank account, but the HTC Vive Pro 2 remains leaps and bounds ahead when it comes to immersive tech. Is it better to hedge your bets with the more affordable choice, or should you invest in a premium device that'll last for much longer? Seeing as both cost a pretty penny, it's worth giving some thought as to which is better for you.

Oculus Quest 2 vs HTC Vive Pro 2

Let's start with a breakdown of how the two VR headsets compare, shall we? You'll find direct comparisons between specs, price, and requirements below.

Oculus Quest 2 Price: $299 / £299

Resolution: 1832x1920px per eye

Refresh rate: Up to 120Hz

Requirements: None HTC Vive Pro 2 Price: $1,399 / £1,299

Resolution: 2448×2448px per eye

Refresh Rate: Up to 120Hz

Requirements: PC

Should you buy an Oculus Quest 2 or a HTC Vive Pro 2 on Black Friday? The answer to this question depends on your priorities. If you're leery of spending too much and are interested in lighthearted VR fun or smaller, more focused experiences, Oculus Quest 2 is an obvious choice. While it'll still set you back a good amount of cash, it's cheaper than the competition and holds its own in terms of technology. Thanks to an impressive resolution, a strong lineup of games (including the fantastic Star Wars: Vader Immortal), and the ability to play out of the box, it's the most straightforward way of getting into VR. It can be connected to a PC if you want to dabble in Steam games, too. However, mechanical IPD lenses that adjust for individuals won't suit everyone. The PC connection is really quite confusing, too. Meanwhile, HTC's new Vive Pro headset lies at the other end of the spectrum - it's a PC gamer's dream. Despite being eye-wateringly expensive, it's easily one of the most impressive VR experiences you'll get in terms of raw specs. And because it works via separate motion trackers and requires one of the best gaming PCs to work, you can expect a much more immersive (5K!) experience. That makes it ideal for gamers who want a deep, satisfying dip into virtual reality as a result. And because third-party software lets you use Oculus games, you're getting the best of both worlds as well. Unfortunately, the Pro 2 will leave a smouldering hole in your wallet. The fact you're hooked up to your PC via a thick cable (and the fact you need a PC powered by an i5 / AMD Ryzen 1500 CPU and GeForce RTX 20 Series / AMD Radeon 5000 GPU to begin with) is another downside.

Personally speaking, I'd recommend checking out the Oculus Quest 2 if you're new to VR

So, which one is worth your cash? Here's the tea: personally speaking, I'd recommend checking out the Oculus Quest 2 if you're new to VR or remain unsure about how much long-term use you'll get out of the platform. However, if you're looking for the best the medium can offer and want to avoid your tech becoming outdated in a few years, it's a good idea to opt for the Vive Pro 2 instead. It's more expensive, yes, but it's a far more versatile piece of kit on the whole. Very little can match it in terms of VR excellence.

Will Oculus Quest 2 or HTC Vive Pro 2 get a discount this Black Friday? Can we expect a reduction on either system? The answer is a distinct 'maybe'. Even though the chances of a discount on solo Oculus Quest 2 headsets is slim (it hasn't ever been reduced in its lifetime), it wouldn't be a surprise for both companies to offer reductions on bundles that include accessories. Actually, it'd be more surprising if they didn't. Oculus is already offering packs that include an Elite Strap or carry case, for example, and they're prime candidates for a cheeky saving this Black Friday. The same is true of HTC. Third-party retailers are the ones to really watch, though. The likes of Walmart and Best Buy have cut prices on bundles with controllers, headphones, wrist straps and more in the past, so it's a good idea to watch them very closely as we approach the end of November.

No matter what, these offers will be snapped up all too quickly. The Oculus Quest 2 sells like no-one's business at the best of times, so discounts won't last long before they're claimed. There may be some offers left over for the Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals if we're lucky, but it's probably wise not to rely on the off-chance.

Meanwhile, the HTC Vive Pro 2 is expensive enough to make any reduction hot stuff. That means it's a good idea to get in early and check the deals as soon as Black Friday begins in your area. Biding your time puts you at risk of missing out.

With that in mind, our team will be on hand to bring you all the latest offers throughout Black Friday. If there's a deal to be had on either the Oculus Quest 2 or the HTC Vive Pro 2, you'll find it here. Check in as we approach the end of November for the latest deals!