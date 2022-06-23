Kathleen Kennedy says Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 could happen – if the fans want it

Warning: Spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi ahead. Turn back now if you haven't seen the entire series!

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 6 brought the Disney Plus series to an end in an emotional and powerful finale. Tying together the loose ends, we watched young Leia reunite with her parents while Obi-Wan faced off Darth Vader in an epic battle. But could there be more of the Star Wars series on its way?

The stars are keen. Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen have both said they would return. And now Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has said the creators are open to Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 as well.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight (opens in new tab), Kennedy revealed: "Well, frankly, we did set out to do that as a limited series. But I think if there's huge engagement and people really want more Obi-Wan, we’ll certainly give that consideration because the fans, they speak to us. And if we feel like, 'OK, there’s a real reason to do this; it's answering the why then,' then we’ll do it. But we’ll see."

Director Deborah Chow, who helmed all six episodes, was less committed to the idea, admitting there would have to be a "real reason" for another season. "For this one, we really did conceive it to be a limited series," Chow told ET. "It really is one big story with a beginning, middle, and end. So, we weren’t thinking past that. I think, you know, if it was to go forward, it would only be if there was a real reason for another one."

Even if we don’t get an Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2, the show did set up some potential spin-offs. Reva’s story seems to be just beginning following her redemptive arc in the finale after Obi-Wan tells the former Inquisitor: "Who you become now, that is up to you." There’s also some appetite for a Darth Vader spin-off – you can read our argument for that here.

While we wait for more news, check out the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows currently in the works.