Obi-Wan Kenobi star Rupert Friend seems to hint the Grand Inquisitor is still alive

Rupert Friend has seemingly teased that the Grand Inquisitor could have survived in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Spoilers for the show ahead!

The sinister character was apparently killed off in episode 2, when Reva impaled him with a lightsaber – which caused quite the stir, because the Grand Inquisitor is alive and well in the animated series Star Wars Rebels, which is set after Obi-Wan Kenobi on the Star Wars timeline.

Friend appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live (opens in new tab), and when Kimmel mentioned that the Grand Inquisitor was stabbed through the stomach, the actor replied "one of them." That might seem confusing, but the Grand Inquisitor belongs to the Pa'un species, who have two stomachs. It seems, then, that the character's injury might just be survivable after all.

"As you know, we would never break canon," Obi-Wan Kenobi writer Joby Harold previously said of the moment. "So that's all I'll say. Canon is everything."

The Disney Plus series has just two episodes remaining, and there's still a lot of ground left to cover. For one thing, the "rematch of the century" between Darth Vader and the titular Jedi Master is still looming on the horizon, and them young Leia still needs to be delivered safely back to Alderaan.

We won't have long to wait to find out what happens next in the series, though – a new episode drops weekly, and you can check out our Obi-Wan Kenobi release schedule to find out exactly when the next installment arrives on Disney Plus in your time zone.

