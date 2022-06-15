Star Wars fans are getting emotional over those Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 5 scenes

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 5! Turn back now if you haven't seen the latest episode on Disney Plus!

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 5 brought something to screen that fans have been clamouring for: flashbacks to prequel-era Obi-Wan and Anakin.

In the scenes, which are spread throughout the episode, a younger Anakin and Obi-Wan spar with their lightsabers. Though Anakin manages to disarm the other Jedi, Obi-Wan switches to fighting without his weapon instead, and manages to best his Padawan.

"I still can't believe we actually got this prequel flashback scene in 2022 with Hayden as Anakin and Ewan as Obi Wan," says one fan (opens in new tab).

"They gave us an Obi-Wan and Anakin flashback oh my god," is another person's reaction (opens in new tab).

"The flashback of Anakin and Obi-Wan happily sparring and then the cut to Vader staring off he was thinking about it!!! He was remembering good times with Obi-Wan I am not OKAY," says another emotional viewer (opens in new tab).

"OBI-WAN AND PADAWAN ANAKIN FLASHBACK I KNEW THIS EPISODE WOULD HAVE ONE," is this person's excited response (opens in new tab).

"I still can't believe we actually got this prequel flashback scene in 2022 I will cherish this forever," says this viewer (opens in new tab).

Other people (opens in new tab) can't believe their eyes, either: "OBI-WAN AND PADAWAN ANAKIN FLASHBACK IN 2022 it really happened we saw them again"

This person (opens in new tab) is happy that an iconic hairstyle has made a reappearance: "FLASHBACK WITH MULLET OBI-WAN!!"

Another fan (opens in new tab) is pleased to see the return of Anakin's Padawan look, too: "THE UGLY NOISE THAT CAME OUT OF ME WHEN I SAW THAT BEAUTIFUL DAMN BRAID"

Someone else (opens in new tab) thinks the scenes add to A New Hope: "The flashback shows why Vader says "When I left you I was the apprentice..." in A New Hope. Vader made the same mistake again as he did in that duel. He became overconfident and impatient. Obi-Wan had the upper hand in strategy and managed to outsmart him."

"Returning to the sparring flashback as a through-line for the narrative, a visual for the proverbial chess match if you will, made for a really interesting storytelling element – loved this, thank you writing team and Deborah Chow," thinks this person (opens in new tab).

The Disney Plus show has just one episode remaining, and you can check out our Obi-Wan Kenobi release schedule to find out exactly when the finale arrives in your time zone. For everything else coming soon from the galaxy far, far away, see our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.