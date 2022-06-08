Star Wars fans react to "spine-chilling" Darth Vader scenes in Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 4

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 4! Turn back now if you haven't seen the latest episode on Disney Plus!

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 4 has brought back Darth Vader once again – and though the Sith Lord only has two very brief appearances in this installment, it's enough to get the internet talking.

In the first scene, both Obi-Wan and Vader are in bacta tanks, though neither of them are having a particularly restful time. The Jedi Master is tormented with the memory of the fight in episode 3, while Vader also seems to be remembering the clash.

"Obi Wan & Vader both in bacta tank, having visions of their meeting & connecting through the Force is something very spine chilling for me," is one person's thoughts (opens in new tab).

"No spoilers but the bacta tank(s) scene in the new Obi-Wan Kenobi episode is actually amazing I feel so many emotions," says another fan (opens in new tab).

More people are getting emotional (opens in new tab) over the moment, too: "Okay but the scene of Obi-Wan in the bacta tank paralleling to Vader in his bacta tank god man, that just hurts"

"Ngl, the back and forth shots here between Obi-Wan and Anakin in the bacta tanks were pretty dope though," is another person's reaction (opens in new tab).

"HOLY FUCK THE PARALLEL BETWEEN OBI AND VADER IN THE BACTA TANK," says this overwhelmed fan (opens in new tab).

Vader's second appearance in the show is another glimpse at the terrifying villain in action – he marches on Reva and very nearly kills her before she reveals she planted a tracker that can lead the Imperials to Obi-Wan.

"It's just I was so scared of Darth Vader in this scene," says one person (opens in new tab).

"When will I stop being shocked af when Vader appears on screen? Not this week for sure especially not when the entrance was THIS" says someone else (opens in new tab).

"What a suspenseful episode! Very clever of the writers to create new characters that we are invested in. It adds to the unknowing, and that adds to the suspense. And every time Darth Vader appears it's a horror movie!" thinks this person (opens in new tab).

Another tweeter (opens in new tab) has praise for the actors involved in bringing Vader to life: "Hayden Christensen's stride along with James Earl Jones' voice acting made Vader so terrifying in this scene outstanding performances by both."

"GO OFF KING!! I love when Vader makes an entrance with his Force choke move," says another excited fan (opens in new tab).

