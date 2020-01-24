Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series reportedly on hold "indefinitely" for rewrites

Credible sources are surfacing that the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series is being put on hold "indefinitely" as Disney and Lucasfilm look for a new creative direction. Reportedly, Ewan McGregor is staying on as the titular Jedi master, while Deborah Chow is still set to direct.

After rumors that the Disney+ series had been canceled were shut down last week, it seems there might've been a small kernel of truth at their center. Sources at THR say the production delay concerns the scripts and story, which are being scrapped as Disney and Lucasfilm look for a new writer and story drafts. Likewise, the series will reportedly take on a four-episode structure instead of the six episodes as originally planned.

Apparently, the issue with the story might come down to its relative similarity to another Disney+ series. Reportedly, there was a concern that Obi-Wan's protective relationship with young Luke Skywalker could be seen as thematically similar to Din Djarin taking care of "The Child," colloquially known as Baby Yoda in the popular Disney+ series, The Mandalorian.

Collider was the first to report on the delay, whose sources say the production crew on Obi-Wan Kenobi have been sent home from Pinewood Studios in London, with hopes that the production will resume by Summer. As with anything in this business, there's a good chance things could run late of that timeframe.