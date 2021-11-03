Nintendo Switch Online N64 controller sold out until 2022

The Nintendo Switch N64 controller is sold out worldwide, with stock unavailable until 2022.

The official US Nintendo online store (via VGC) states that the controller is out of stock, and that "more controllers will be available in 2022." VGC also reports that the controller is unavailable in the UK and Canada, although other classic-themed controllers - those styled after the Sega Genesis and Mega Drive - are either still available or have not yet gone on sale.

A collection of N64 games, including Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, released last month, with more - including the original Pokemon Snap, The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask, and Banjo-Kazooie - set to arrive soon. Unfortunately, the emulation hasn't gone completely smoothly, with graphical and gameplay issues, including a message from Mario Kart 64 instructing players to insert a controller Pak .

Getting hold of the new controller before 2022 is likely to be pretty tricky unless you're willing to pay extra via a third party, and unfortunately getting your hands on a new Switch console might not be particularly easy either. The ongoing semiconductor shortage forced Nintendo to drop Switch production by 20% for the current financial year, resulting in six million fewer units on the market by March 2022. The shortage has contributed to similar supply difficulties for Microsoft and Sony and their PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles.