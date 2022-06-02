PlayStation State of Play Live Coverage - All the PS5 and PSVR 2 news as it happens

The latest Sony State of Play starts at 3PM PST / 6PM EDT / 11PM BST today, June 2. We'll be running through the entire event with our live coverage, so you can join in with us here at GamesRadar.

Sony's been pretty clear on what we're going to see in the circa 30-minute showcase. It states that it'll be focused on "exciting reveals from our third-party partners, plus a sneak peek at several games in development for PlayStation VR2".

That means figuring out which of the upcoming PS5 games confirmed so far we'll see is a bit of a guessing game, especially as there may well be brand new titles announced.

This is the first event in the E3 2022 schedule , with many more happening over the next week or so. Although technically E3 2022 is canceled, Summer Game Fest is now carrying the torch, with this State of Play, Keighley's own showcase, the Xbox and Bethesda showcase, and our own Future Games Show occurring between now and June 12.

You can watch the PlayStation State of Play on Twitch or on YouTube . So let's get started!

How to watch the E3 2022 PlayStation State of Play presentation today