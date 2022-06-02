Live
PlayStation State of Play Live Coverage - All the PS5 and PSVR 2 news as it happens
Join us as we cover the PlayStation State of Play live
By Sam Loveridge published
The latest Sony State of Play starts at 3PM PST / 6PM EDT / 11PM BST today, June 2. We'll be running through the entire event with our live coverage, so you can join in with us here at GamesRadar.
Sony's been pretty clear on what we're going to see in the circa 30-minute showcase. It states that it'll be focused on "exciting reveals from our third-party partners, plus a sneak peek at several games in development for PlayStation VR2".
That means figuring out which of the upcoming PS5 games confirmed so far we'll see is a bit of a guessing game, especially as there may well be brand new titles announced.
This is the first event in the E3 2022 schedule, with many more happening over the next week or so. Although technically E3 2022 is canceled, Summer Game Fest is now carrying the torch, with this State of Play, Keighley's own showcase, the Xbox and Bethesda showcase, and our own Future Games Show occurring between now and June 12.
You can watch the PlayStation State of Play on Twitch or on YouTube. So let's get started!
How to watch the E3 2022 PlayStation State of Play presentation today
So, let's start with the angry Norse elephant in the room. The fact it is third-party developer-focused means that we're probably not going to see God of War: Ragnarok. Currently in development at Sony Santa Monica, and very much a first-party title, it seems very unlikely that it'll make a surprise appearance here.
However, we are overdue for some kind of update on the title. It's still due out in 2022, but we've heard nothing about the game beyond some awesome new accessibility features since the last major PlayStation Showcase back in September last year.
It may be that God of War: Ragnarok instead gets its own dedicated State of Play in the near future, as Sony has done with titles like Horizon Forbidden West, Hogwarts Legacy, and Gran Turismo 7.
We're here and live covering Sony's latest State of Play. We're around two hours out from the whole thing kicking off at 3PM PST / 6PM EDT / 11PM ET today so let's have a little recap about what we hope we're going to see from this 30-minute PS5 and PSVR 2 showcase.
Sony has said the show will be "nearly" 30 minutes of announcements and updates. While it hasn't mentioned specific titles that will appear, it has clarified that it will be focused on "third-party partners" along with "several" titles in development for the upcoming PSVR 2.
With all that in mind, here are our Sony State of Play predictions.
