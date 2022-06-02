Everything announced at Sony State of Play June 2022

Sony's E3 2022 State of Play just took place and it was one hell of a showing. From the reveal of Resident Evil 4 Remake to the first look at upcoming PSVR 2 games in action and so much more, it was an incredibly strong showing from Sony and its third-party partners. If you didn't have time to watch the show (or follow along with our State of Play live coverage) you'll find all the latest news right here. Keep scrolling to find everything announced at the PlayStation State of Play June 2022.

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Highly anticipated, long rumored, and finally announced – Capcom is creating a Resident Evil 4 remake. Following the success of the Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil 3 Remake, it's no surprise that the studio is returning to perhaps one of the most important action games of the last 20 years. Resident Evil 4 Remake looks absolutely phenomenal, boasting breathtaking visuals and some fun twists on familiar scenarios. Better still, Resident Evil 4 Remake is set to launch on 24 March, 2023 for PS5, and PSVR 2 content is also in development.

Resident Evil Village – PSVR 2

Lady Dimitrescu is back to scare the daylights out of us in PSVR 2, and we're sure she'll look even taller and scarier up close and personal. Resident Evil Village seems like a natural fit for VR as Resident Evil 7 has been on the original PSVR for years and Resident Evil 4 is out on Oculus Quest 2. Resident Evil 8 is launching on PSVR 2 at some point in the unspecified future.

Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners: Chapter 2, Retribution – PSVR 2

Continuing its story of rival factions fighting to control the undead infested streets of New Orleans, Retribution looks to be another scary but oddly accurate VR zombie sim. That accuracy coming from corpses being fairly easy to manage until you mess up - meaning preperation and awarenes are key to survival. There looks like a slightly more action heavy focus here which will be interesting to see play out after the last games thoughtful stealth - firing a gun is never a problem. It's still being there when all the undead turn up that its. This is expanding the previous games basic survival craft-em-up with multiple characters, even more choices and groups to ally with, and a new nemesis style enemies - the ever pursuing Axeman.

No Man's Sky – PSVR 2

The new PSVR2 upgrade for No Man's Sky has, if we're honest, got a lot to prove. The original PSVR version is not… great, and the PC one isn't much better. The idea of playing Hello Games' amazing space sim in virtual reality sounds good, but we'd need to see some major improvements here. Hopefully, the upgraded specs of PlayStation's new system will finally make that dream come true.

Horizon: Call of Mountain – PSVR 2

Guerrilla Games pulled back the curtain on Horizon: Call of Mountain, which is set to be the showpiece PSVR 2 game. It's an impressive first showing, demonstrating the central drive to "climb the mountain; find out why the machines are attacking." The narrator meant that in a literal sense too, as we'll be physically navigating a rather beautiful playspace by hand – thanks to the new PSVR 2 technology – and having to fight machines off with a bow as we do it. It looks fantastic, and is almost certain to be the PSVR 2 system seller.

Horizon Forbidden West

Not content with offering a look at the PSVR 2 game, Guerrilla also revealed a new update for Horizon Forbidden West introducing New Game+ and Ultra Hard modes. The update also includes a transmog feature to let you take the appearance of any outfit you like, and adds a respec option so you can rebuild Aloy at any time. On top of all that, there's a new animal parts vendor and anti-aliasing improvements for both PS4 Pro and performance mode on PS5. The update is available right now.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is making its way to PC on August 12, 2022. A collaboration between developer Insomniac Games and PC specialist Nixxes, the award-winning action-adventure game is finally crossing over from PlayStation exclusivity to a world of other players. If you don't remember, Marvel's Spider-Man launched back in 2018 and immediately impressed, with Insomniac capturing the feel and style of Spider-Man with ease. Given how well received the PC releases of Death Stranding, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn have been, there's a good chance Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered for PC will be unmissable.

Stray

The adorable Stray where you play as a ginger tabby cat in a world of robots has a release date at long last. We'll be wandering along rooftops and pushing things off the side of tables on July 19 on PS5 and PS4. And, what's more, it'll be free for Premium and Extra tier PS Plus subscribers. Purrfect.

The Callisto Protocol

Look, it's Dead Space 4. Just don't tell EA. Now released from its previously, and very weird, PUGB cinematic universe ties, The Callisto Protocol showed off a very familiar story: mutating body horror, 'I think that was human once' monsters, and babbling space crazies promising 'rebirth'. The main character even has the health bar on his back, just to drive the point home. And that's no doubt a good thing as letting the original creators of Dead Space loose on another hardcore survival horror game has got to be a good thing.

Rollerdrome

In development from OlliOlli World developer Roll7, Rollerdrome is a pretty wild new… third-person shooter? If you can sense my hesitation there, it's because I just don't know. You're moving at speed on roller skates through an awesome cel-shaded world, nailing acrobatic stunts while shooting at enemies. We love it, and can't wait to see more of it on August 16, 2022.

Eternights

Eternights is a new adventure coming in 'Early 2023' to that'll have us trying to make the most of life during the apocalypse – saving the world, finding love, you know how it is. The Eternights reveal trailer showed that unique mix of love story and haptic combat off well, highlighting the blend of dungeon crawling and dating that will be required. Eternights will be available for PS5, PS4, and PC (via Epic Games Store and Steam).

Street Fighter 6

Following its announcement earlier this year, Capcom finally pulled back the curtain on Street Fighter 6. It looks like a true, long overdue evolution for the series, boasting a stunning new visual design, tight and competitive combat (not that we'd expect anything less), and an adventure mode which will let you explore the wider world that Capcom has created. We also received updates to the Street Fighter 6 roster, with Jamie, Luke, Chun Li, Ryu confirmed. Street Fighter 6 is set to launch of PS4 and PS5 in 2023.

Tunic

Tunic, the truly excellent Dark Souls meets Zelda starring a cute fox, is making its way to PS5 and PS4 on September 27. Previously only available on PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One, PlayStation gamers will be able to experience this one for themselves soon.

Season

Season, a stunning new game from Scavengers Studio, has finally received a release date window. Finally launching in Autumn 2022, it's pitched as "A Letter to the Future" where you're recording the last moments of the world through your camera. Visually it's a bit like you were hired to document the world of Shadow of Colossus, and we can't wait for this one.

Final Fantasy 16

Write it down in your calendar, folks – Final Fantasy 16 releases next Summer. Square Enix has marked the occasion with a swanky new trailer that teases more story beats as Clive and the gang contend with a world in chaos as different nations war with each other. Alongside another look at the grandiose Ifrit, Garuda, Shiva, and Ramuh summons, we also get a peep of Clive hacking and slashing his way through plenty of enemies, suggesting a more action-oriented combat focus for the next mainline Final Fantasy game.